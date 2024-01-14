Benjamin saw Joshua one more time after Winter full of love: ‘He kept trying’ | Show

#Benjamin #Joshua #time #Winter #full #love #Show

For a while it seemed that Benjamin (26) from Winter would end up full of love with Joshua, but that romance came to an (abrupt) end. The gentlemen saw each other one more time afterwards. “I then spent an hour in his house and said some things that bothered me,” Benjamin said in conversation with this site.

Maxime Segers 13-01-24, 14:00 Last update: 13-01-24, 14:31

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access