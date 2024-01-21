Benzema back at Al Ittihad… 17 days late

#Benzema #Ittihad.. #days #late

French has been uncontactable for the last 10 days

According to France 24, Karim Benzema was on vacation in Mauritius until last Monday and only returned to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, in the afternoon, 17 days after the deadline stipulated by Al Ittihad (January 2).

The Frenchman ignored all attempts at contact by the club’s directors in the last ten days, even being removed by his coach, Marcelo Gallardo, who is open to a possible transfer.

French forward was excluded from training camp in Dubai; says he is stranded in Mauritius due to a cyclone

This ‘escape’ by the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner came after the heavy defeat against Al Nassr by Luís Castro, Cristiano Ronaldo and Otávio, which even led the player to deactivate his social networks.

French player has been the target of several criticisms about his performances in recent games