Bern region: Interruption between Bern and Freiburg

Rail traffic on the Bern – Freiburg route is interrupted between Bern and Bern Europaplatz. The reason was a derailment, writes the SBB on its website. The duration of the restriction is indefinite. Delays and train cancellations are to be expected.

Travelers between Genève-Aéroport, Genève, Lausanne and Bern, Olten, Aarau, Zurich HB, Lucerne, Zofingen and Sursee travel via Biel/Bienne.

Also Read:  The adopter hid the cat's death from volunteers, but the volunteer came to call the police and it was revealed

