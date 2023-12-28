Bern region: Interruption between Bern and Freiburg

#Bern #region #Interruption #Bern #Freiburg

Rail traffic on the Bern – Freiburg route is interrupted between Bern and Bern Europaplatz. The reason was a derailment, writes the SBB on its website. The duration of the restriction is indefinite. Delays and train cancellations are to be expected.

Travelers between Genève-Aéroport, Genève, Lausanne and Bern, Olten, Aarau, Zurich HB, Lucerne, Zofingen and Sursee travel via Biel/Bienne.

