Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world

This time, Elon Musk will have a harder time displacing him

The net worth of the founder of the fashion empire LVMH Bernard Arnault rose in a day by 20.8 billion dollars, or 11.28%, and with a total wealth of 205.7 billion dollars he topped the Forbes list of the richest people on the planet.

  • Arno overtook Elon Musk, whose net worth as of 2:30 p.m. Bulgarian time on Friday amounted to $204.2 billion.
  • Bernard Arnault shot to the top of the Forbes list after LVMH shares jumped more than 8 percent in morning trade.

86.15 billion euros. That was the profit of LVMH for the whole of 2023, which is 13% more compared to 2022. Arnaud’s fashion empire includes the brands Louis Vuitton, Moet & Chandon, Givenchy, Bulgari, Sephora.

Elon Musk relinquished the top spot to Bernard Arnault after losing $18.8 billion as Tesla reported weaker-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Tesla shares sank 13.2% to 180.38 on Thursday.

The drop followed the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, which showed it missed several estimates — including revenue for the quarter of $25.17 billion, compared with expectations of $25.87 billion. Tesla’s market cap shrank by $80 billion.

