Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne’s magical heel drives Guardiola crazy | International football

Still adjusting the calendar, Manchester City, three-time English champion and club world champion, took advantage of the trip to Newcastle, the magic of Bernardo Silva and the return of Kevin de Bruyne to prove themselves to the Premier League leader, Liverpool, beating you “magpies” by 2-3, in a game that drove Pep Guardiola crazy.

Let’s go in parts: the city’s sixth consecutive victory began on a note of concern, forcing the Catalan coach to replace goalkeeper Ederson Moraes after eight minutes. The Brazilian, formerly of Benfica, was injured in the 3rd minute and was unable to continue after a move in which he was on the verge of compromising, naturally giving way to the German Stefan Ortega.

Faced with the scare, Pep Guardiola didn’t even want to listen to the doctors’ opinion, speeding up the change in goal. City recovered and, after being threatened by Bernardo, with a frontal shot, they lifted the stadium with the Portuguese’s backheel goal… who could even have scored twice shortly afterwards.

Despite the explosion of joy, Guardiola reserved his energy for the second goal, of a much lesser artistic note but of utmost importance after Newcastle’s reaction, which, in two minutes, through Alexander Isak (35′) and Anthony Gordon (37′) , turned the game upside down.

A goal — City’s — loaded with meaning, as it marked the return of Belgian international Kevin de Bruyne to the Premier League competition (after 33 minutes in the FA Cup, in the thrashing of Huddersfield).

Out since August, when he was injured in the 23rd minute of the first matchday against Burnley, De Bruyne became a winter “reinforcement” by signing (74′), five minutes after entering the field, the equalizer (2 -2), in a move with the Belgian’s seal. And to highlight his return, De Bruyne provided an impeccable assist to 20-year-old Norwegian Oscar Bobb, who gave the Manchester team the triumph at 90+1′. Guardiola, who had already exploded in Kevin de Bruyne’s goal, went crazy in confirming the victory that positions Manchester City to attack first place, now under the Belgian’s mastery.

Berenguer decides derby Basque

But strong emotions were not exclusive to St. James Park, on a day marked by the start of the African Cup of Nations (CAN 2023), in Côte d’Ivoire, with the host team beating — with goals from Seko Fofana (4′) and Jean-Philippe Krasso (58′) the counterpart from Guinea-Bissau (2-0) in the opening of the competition.

But, first, the attention focused on Álex Berenguer, the Athletic Bilbao winger who made history in the 188th. derby Basque (in official competitions), having been instrumental in the 80th triumph “red and white” (2-1) against Real Sociedad by Portuguese André Silva, scoring a rare brace in the first half.

The player from Pamplona, ​​trained at Osasuna and with a spell at Torino, in Italy, made the best of the absence of Iñaki Williams (serving the Ghana national team, in CAN) and the trust placed in him by coach Ernesto Valverde.

Two goals in the first half (30 and 42′) put Berenguer in a place in the history of the derbies of the Basque Country, with the Navarrese equaling a feat almost 55 years old, becoming the first “Leão de San Mamés” to score two goals in the first half of an Athletic Bilbao-Real Sociedad match since José María Argoitia, on 1 December from 1968.

With this, Berenguer was decisive in extending the series of games without defeat for the “Rojiblancos”, who have not lost since the end of October (13 games), after the 1-0 against Barcelona at the Olímpic Lluís Companys, a game marked by the teenager’s goal Marc Guiu, in the 80th minute, with assistance from João Félix… one minute after the promoted junior striker entered the field.

Real Sociedad still reduced in the final minutes, with a “belly” goal from Oyarzabal, but it did not prevent rival Athletic Bilbao from occupying third place, equal on points with Barcelona, ​​who today compete with Real Madrid in the final of the Super Cup. Spain, in Saudi Arabia, so the calendar only gets fixed at the end of the month. Athletic can, however, cherish their dream of the Champions League.