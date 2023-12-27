Bernardo Silva: “I went to a club that suited my qualities, João, no”

Bernardo Silva is considered one of the best players in the world. He was key to achieving the dreamed treble in Pep Guardiola’s scheme and this season he continues to be one of the most outstanding of the ‘skyblues’. This morning, the Portuguese media A Bola published an interview with the Portuguese star in which he left several headlines.

The Portuguese would love to return to his home, to Benfica (he was born in Lisbon), but he is also aware of the difficulties that exist today, although he does not close the door to a return after the end of his contract with Manchester City. Also, he has praised the Barça that his current coach, Pep Guardiola, trained, ensuring that it served as an inspiration for him. Furthermore, he has given his opinion on the signing of João Félix for Atlético de Madrid, a wrong decision for the ‘cityzen’ player, and on the Ballon d’Or that Leo Messi won from his teammate Erling Haaland.

Return to Benfica: “Of course I want to return and I hope it happens one day, but at this moment it would be impossible because Manchester City would ask for a lot of money. I am a player valued at more than 50 million. No Portuguese club can pay that money. If I come back, it would be when my contract ends,” said the 29-year-old all-rounder, very sincerely.

Guardiola’s Barça: “When I was young, I saw that Barça made up of young players like Xavi, Iniesta and Messi, and being coached by Pep. That was an inspiration for me. Watching a Barcelona match was undoubtedly an inspiration and one of my dreams was for Pep to coach me. They taught me, in a difficult moment for me, that size (height) did not matter,” confessed the one who is now a fixture for the same Guardiola with whom he dreamed of coaching him one day.

João Félix: “I arrived at a club (M. City) to which my qualities suited, and he did not. And it is not a criticism of Atlético. He went to the wrong place. I, perhaps, would not have succeeded at Atlético either. I would have tried to adapt and followed the coach’s idea. But it wouldn’t have been ideal for me. Now I’m happy because I see him happy and in an environment more in line with his game (at Barcelona). He is much stronger than a few years ago,” he stated about the current Barça player, who is still the property of Atlético de Madrid.

Ballon d’Or: “If Bayern wins the Champions League, the Bayern striker who scored 40 goals in the season will win the Ballon d’Or. City wins the Champions League… and coincidentally it wasn’t Haaland, because Messi won the World Cup. If it hadn’t been for Messi’s World Cup, it would have been Haaland who would have won the Ballon d’Or,” the Lisbon native said about the award that Leo Messi won on October 30.

