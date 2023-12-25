Berrettini, Thiem and Schwartzman will start in the qualification

#Berrettini #Thiem #Schwartzman #start #qualification

BRISBANE. The ATP 250 tournament starts in Australia on December 31st in Brisbane, which lasts until January 7th and is considered a preparatory tournament for the Australian Open. Three real top-class players, Matteo Berrettini, Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman, are taking part in the qualification for the competition.

The ATP Tour starts the new season on December 31st with the tournament in Brisbane, and the ATP 250 tournament in Hong Kong and the United Cup will also take place at the same time. The competition was last held in Brisbane in 2019, and now the preparatory tournament for the Australian Open, which starts a few days later, is returning to the calendar.

Thiem placed eleventh

A total of 24 players will take part in the qualification, which will take place on December 30th and 31st, 2023. Of these, six players, who are selected in two rounds, qualify for the main draw. With Dominic Thiem, an Austrian is also among the candidates. He is ranked eleventh. In a prominent field of participants, he will meet, among others, the Italian Matteo Berrettini and the Argentinian Diego Schwartzman. The qualification is led by local heroes Aleksandar Vukic and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Also represented in the qualification are the Croatian Borna Gojo and the American talent Alex Michelsen, who definitely have a chance of making it into the main competition.

Nadal makes a comeback – Rune the hunted

The Spaniard Rafael Nadal stands out in particular, who will celebrate his comeback in Australia and start what will probably be his last season as a professional tennis player. He takes part thanks to a wildcard and challenges the number one seeded Dane Holger Rune on the hard courts. Also taking part are Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, talented American Ben Shelton, Ugo Humbert from France and two-time winner Andy Murray.

The field of participants in the qualification at a glance:

Aleksandar Vukic

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Christopher O’Connell

Rinky Hijikata

Born Joy

Tomas Machac

Gregoire Barrere

Matteo Berrettini

Daniel Elahi Galan

Alex Michelsen

Dominic Thiem

Yosuke Watanuki

Quentin Halys

Jason Kubler

Aleksandar Kovacevic

Diego Schwartzman

James Duckworth

Francisco Cornesana

Maxime Cressy

Giulio Zeppieri