Berry: shared medical time, a vaccine against medical deserts?

To combat medical deserts, the Médecins solidaires association announces the opening of a third health center in February 2024 in the Berry town of Charenton-du-Cher (18) where the last general practitioner has permanently closed the doors of his office several months ago.

Nearly 300 people attended the public meeting during which the collective presented the operation of the future Médecins solidaires health center in Charenton-du-Cher. Photo MG



Cher is the department of metropolitan France which has the most difficulties in terms of health according to statistics put forward by the Collective of Solidarity Physicians. It records the highest proportion of patients declared with long-term illness (ALD) without a treating doctor: 9% of them would be in this situation.

The territory actually has one of the lowest densities of general practitioners: there are only 46.4 general practitioners per 100,000 inhabitants in Berry and 124.2 per 100,000 inhabitants across the Center Val-de region. -Loire. It is in this alarming context that Médecins solidaires chose Cher to install its third center after having opened two structures in Creuse (23) in Ajain and Bellegarde-en-Marche respectively in October 2022 and June 2023.

A system based on “solidarity time sharing”

Pascal Aupy, mayor of Charenton-du-Cher whose general practitioner permanently closed the doors of his office several weeks ago, reacts to this news: “It’s magnificent and unexpected. Since the departure of the last general practitioner, we have faced a very difficult situation, with many patients having given up, sometimes despite serious pathologies. The municipality invests a lot in the purchase and renovation of premises because the hope is great and the relief is already immense. With the arrival of Solidarity Doctors, we are in a dynamic of total renewal. »

After only one year of existence, the young collective Médecins solidaires draws up a very positive first assessment of this unique system based on “solidarity shared time” which allows general practitioners of all profiles to set aside a week in their diary for the benefit of this project which aims to fight against medical deserts by relying on the volunteering of health professionals.

This collective project was born under the impetus of doctor Martial Jardel, young general practitioner who undertook a “Tour de France of replacements” in 2021. He left for several weeks in a camper van, to meet his colleagues in a rural area. He met the brothers Emmanuel and Christophe Brochot, founders of the Bouge ton Coq association, with whom he created the Médecins solidaires association in 2022.

1,800 patients found a treating doctor thanks to Médecins Solidaires

Volunteer doctors from all over France take turns all year round to ensure continuity of care for a population deprived of a GP. General practitioners come from all walks of life, aged 28 to 72, and 40% of them are replacements, 20% work in private practice, 35% are active retirees and 5% are employees. They can rely on a fixed team which ensures administrative follow-up of patients.

“The current situation is very complicated but we must find a new path. We want to counter the feeling of helplessness with enthusiasm. To tetany, we want to oppose movement. And try to propose solutions, on our scale, by focusing on the collective and solidarity, in a spirit of benevolent brotherhood”explains Martial Jardel, aged 32 and general practitioner in Dorat (87).

Results of the first center opened in Creuse: 3 full-time equivalents in general medicine were returned to the Creuse department, 340 general practitioners joined the Médecins solidaires collective, 1,800 patients chose a Médecins solidaires practice as their attending physician and 8,200 consultations could be assured.

