Bert Kranenbarg wanted to stop the first Top 2000: “I thought it was a very bad plan”

It may be difficult to imagine with today’s sky-high listening figures, but former Radio 2 DJ Bert Kranenbarg was not exactly enthusiastic when the idea for the very first Top 20000 was suggested in 1999. “Hit lists were something for commercial broadcasters, but I am working at the NPO. We are not going to play all those records one after the other. So I thought: what can I do to stop this, because this is a very bad plan,” says Bert in the TV series ‘The magic of 25x Top 2000’.

Kees Toering, former station manager of Radio 2, came up with the idea for the Top 2000 in 1999. Inspired by Sky Radio, which attracted many listeners with Christmas music in December, Toering wanted to ring in the new year with the two thousand best songs.

The DJs who were at Radio 2 at the time were not exactly enthusiastic about the plan. “If it isn’t a bit flat, aren’t we going to imitate Sky Radio with non-stop music,” Toering mentions as points of criticism. “They mainly looked at it suspiciously and suspiciously.”

Stupid idea

Ron Stoeltie, who presented the Top 2000 for years, also remembers the criticism well. “The DJs had never heard such a stupid idea. And why did we start making radio in the middle of the night? Who listens in the middle of the night? They thought it was crazy.” Bert Kranenbarg stated in every meeting why he didn’t think the hit list was a good idea. “I don’t think it will be nice radio, that’s what I used as an argument.”

Frits Spits was also not in favor at first. “I thought: a hit parade, what does that mean for the listeners?” he says in the TV series. Later he became more enthusiastic. “I found it fascinating: a week that was poorly listened to, to cover it with the most beautiful music in the world. We live in a world, even then, that is not always pleasant. The music is a comfort and a beacon for many people. When I realized that, I thought it could be a great program.”

Sky-high market share

With 25 editions, the Top 2000 has now grown into one of the most popular radio events. The list pushed Radio 2 to a sky-high 41.1 percent market share in last week’s listening figures, good for more than 7.1 million listeners.

“In retrospect, I have to admit I was wrong,” says Bert Kranenbarg, who presented the list between 1999 and 2012, and also saw its popularity increase enormously during those years.

Photo: KRO-NCRV

