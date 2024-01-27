Bērziņš makes a mistake and takes 11th place in the world championship in luge. Aparjod and Rinks experience falls

#Bērziņš #mistake #takes #11th #place #world #championship #luge #Aparjod #Rinks #experience #falls

Austrian Niko Gleirscher was second with the fourth best result in the first and third – in the second race, losing 0.761 seconds to the champion, but the bronze medal was won by Felix Loch, who took the fifth and second place in the races, respectively.

American Tucker West (+0.882) finished fourth, Australian Alexander Ferlazzo (+0.992) finished fifth, causing the biggest surprise in the competition, and Austrian Jonas Miller (+1.037) finished sixth.

David Gleirscher with the 17th best time in the second run finished seventh overall, but Fishnaller fell, was 18th in the run and also finished 18th overall.

Bērziņš won a silver medal at the World U-23 Championship. He was one thousandth of a second behind winner Timon Grancagnolo of Germany, who finished in one minute and 49.136 seconds.

The third place in the competition of 15 athletes was taken by Italian luger Alex Guffler (+0.619), while Rink was fourth, losing 12.673 seconds to the champion.

It has already been reported that in the women’s doubles competition on Saturday, Latvian pair Anda Upīte/Zane Kaluma won silver medals, Viktorija Ziediņa/Selīna Zvilna took tenth place, but Marta Robežniece/Kitija Bogdanova did not finish.

Ziediņa and Zvilna won the fifth place in the World U-23 Championship.

The men’s doubles will have the first race at 15.00 Latvian time and the fight for prizes will continue at 16.15. The master race is broadcast live by the television channel TV6.

At the World Championship, luge riders also compete for awards in the U-23 age group competition.

The championship will end on Sunday with the women’s singles competition and the team relay.

Latvians won five medals in the sprint race on Friday. Mārtiņš Bots/Robert Plūme became champions, Upīte/Kaluma won silver, Robežniece/Bogdanova, Elīna Ieva Vītola and Kristers Aparjods – bronze awards.

The 52nd World Championship will take place in Altenberg for the third time. The first time it happened was in 1996, and the second time was in 2012. 162 athletes from 21 countries have applied to compete in the competition – 39 women, 37 men, 17 women’s teams and 26 men’s doubles.

Latvia is represented by 19 athletes in Germany.

After the world championship, the next round of the World Cup will take place in Altenberg next week, and then two rounds will be held at another German circuit in Oberhof, as well as in Sigulda, where the World Cup season will be concluded at the end of February and the beginning of March.