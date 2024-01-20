Beşiktaş Coach Fernando Santos spoke after the different defeat: The responsibility is mine – Last Minute Sports News

Besiktas, Fernando Santos He was defeated by a different margin in his third match in management.

The black-white football team lost 4-0 to Pendikspor in the 21st week of the Super League.

The black and white team defeated VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük 3-0 in their first match with the Portuguese coach, and had a 4-0 advantage over Eyüpspor in the Turkish Cup.

Highlights from Santos’ statements, speaking after the Pendikspor match:

“I congratulate Pendikspor. I can clearly say that the responsibility is mine. We came to this match well, but we did not get what we wanted. We must keep our heads up because we have a very important match on Tuesday. We have to continue without bowing our heads.

We had at least 5-6 opportunities, but we couldn’t put the ball into the goal. I took Demir Ege out of the game because he had a yellow card. We knew we had to act together in the second half, but we couldn’t. The result is obvious. I will talk to the players. “We will know that we played this game badly.”

