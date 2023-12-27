Beşiktaş won comfortably in Europe

#Beşiktaş #won #comfortably #Europe

Our representative in the BKT European Cup, Beşiktaş Emlakjet, faced the Lithuanian representative Wolves Vilnius in the 13th week match. The Black-White team won the match played at Emlakjet Sports Complex, 72-59.

The first quarter ended with Beşiktaş Emlakjet leading 18-9. The host went into the locker room leading 43-23.

In the third quarter, both teams prioritized defensive security. Besiktas Emlakjet, which had difficulty finding hits in outside shots, did not allow the difference to decrease with the points it scored in the painted area. Black-whites entered the last quarter ahead 58-38.

Beşiktaş Emlakjet continued to defend hard and won the match with a score of 72-59.

Beşiktaş Emlakjet: 72 – Wolves Vilnius: 59
Salon: BJK Emlakjet Sports Complex
referees: Carmelo Paternico (Italy), Gentian Cici (Albania), Maxime Boubert (France)
Beşiktaş Emlakjet: Needham 8, Hammonds 3, Mitchell 15, Egehan Arna 3, Delgado 16, Mathews 5, Allman 8, Yiğit Arslan 8, Kerem Konan, Samet Yiğitoğlu 6, Yağız Aksu
Wolves Vilnius: Zemaitis, Taylor 5, Thurman 15, Zukauskas 2, Mekowulu 1, Juskevicius 9, Brooks 10, Kariniauskas 8, Miniotas 4, Kozys, Berucka 3, Gagic 2
1st Period: 18-9
Circuit: 43-23
3rd Period: 58-38
with 5 fouls: 39.59 Allman (Beşiktaş Emlakjet)

Also Read:  Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Money back! 61,905 bankers on the street
Money back! 61,905 bankers on the street
Posted on
Software-update: dBpoweramp Music Converter R2023.12.22 – Computer – Downloads
Software-update: dBpoweramp Music Converter R2023.12.22 – Computer – Downloads
Posted on
RISK OF CRUSBING AND COLLAPSING – Zero intervention since December
RISK OF CRUSBING AND COLLAPSING – Zero intervention since December
Posted on
These 3 brand new series put Netflix and Disney+ on their roof
These 3 brand new series put Netflix and Disney+ on their roof
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News