Beşiktaş won comfortably in Europe

#Beşiktaş #won #comfortably #Europe

Our representative in the BKT European Cup, Beşiktaş Emlakjet, faced the Lithuanian representative Wolves Vilnius in the 13th week match. The Black-White team won the match played at Emlakjet Sports Complex, 72-59.

The first quarter ended with Beşiktaş Emlakjet leading 18-9. The host went into the locker room leading 43-23.

In the third quarter, both teams prioritized defensive security. Besiktas Emlakjet, which had difficulty finding hits in outside shots, did not allow the difference to decrease with the points it scored in the painted area. Black-whites entered the last quarter ahead 58-38.

Beşiktaş Emlakjet continued to defend hard and won the match with a score of 72-59.

Beşiktaş Emlakjet: 72 – Wolves Vilnius: 59

Salon: BJK Emlakjet Sports Complex

referees: Carmelo Paternico (Italy), Gentian Cici (Albania), Maxime Boubert (France)

Beşiktaş Emlakjet: Needham 8, Hammonds 3, Mitchell 15, Egehan Arna 3, Delgado 16, Mathews 5, Allman 8, Yiğit Arslan 8, Kerem Konan, Samet Yiğitoğlu 6, Yağız Aksu

Wolves Vilnius: Zemaitis, Taylor 5, Thurman 15, Zukauskas 2, Mekowulu 1, Juskevicius 9, Brooks 10, Kariniauskas 8, Miniotas 4, Kozys, Berucka 3, Gagic 2

1st Period: 18-9

Circuit: 43-23

3rd Period: 58-38

with 5 fouls: 39.59 Allman (Beşiktaş Emlakjet)