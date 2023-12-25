Best car games, racing games for PC of 2023

#car #games #racing #games

Memorable car titles are built on four pillars: a satisfying sense of speed; graphics that create a pleasant game world; precise controls; and great sound effects and cruising music. Whether the genre is arcade, sim or kart, if a racing game masters these elements, it will go down in the annals as one of the best. The question is, which PC games qualify? Our list separates a few games in the winner’s circle from many runners.

Car games in 2023. What are the most interesting PC games with cars?!

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Burnout Paradise Remastered, an upgrade of the original game released in 2008 for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, is one of Criterion’s best creations.

This reinvented version brings significant graphical improvements and gives PC players access to Big Surf Island, previously only available on consoles, known for its potential for stunts and mayhem. The map of Paradise remains just as enjoyable, whether you’re just strolling around or completing the multitude of events available.

While certain less enjoyable aspects of the original game remain (such as the annoying crash camera and some menu quirks), they’re not bad enough to detract from the satisfying vehicle handling, expansive map, and many unlockables.

Dirt 5: A Tribute to the Golden Age of Extreme Racing in the 90s

Dirt 5, developed by Codemasters, pays homage to the 1990s, a time when “extreme” racing games like Colin McRae Rally and Sega Rally Championship made a name for themselves.

Similar to these games, Dirt 5 doesn’t focus on realism or complex customization options; instead, this rally game encourages you to blast your way to victory on tangled, muddy tracks. While Dirt 5 isn’t completely original, it manages to deliver a loud and colorful racing experience for those looking for a high-speed escapism PC game.

Forza Horizon 4: Revolution in Virtual Racing through Seasons and Music

In 2018, Forza Horizon 4 arrived on PC just two years after its excellent predecessor, leading some to question the need for the series’ biennial schedule. However, developer Playground Games touted the new features of the open-world racing game as enough to justify the purchase. And the company was 100% right.

With Forza Horizon 4, the thrilling racing and music festival formula expands with new vehicles, exciting solo and multiplayer modes, and seasonal effects. The changing weather patterns are the best aspect of the game as they change the way you approach driving.

For example, the lake in the game that you pass in spring, summer, and fall may freeze over in winter, allowing you to drive over it as an alternate route. Likewise, spring rains muddy the trails, making turns difficult. The seasons change weekly, so you don’t get stuck in one for too long.

Taking into account new performance-enhancing abilities, gorgeous UK-based environments, returning Barn Finds, a well-chosen soundtrack, Forza Horizon 4 asserts itself as one of the best racing games to come out on PC in recent years.

Forza Horizon 5: Continuing the Tradition in the Most Popular Racing Series

Every sequel in Xbox Game Studios’ popular racing game series uses the previous title as a foundation, and Forza Horizon 5 continues that tradition.

The fifth title in the racing and music festival series has the many modes, nice atmosphere, trendy music and wild stunts you’d expect, but this time the additions and changes are more evolutionary than revolutionary. Longtime fans of the series will appreciate Forza Horizon 5’s diverse Mexican setting, incredibly varied modes, and new features (especially EventLab for trail creation).

Newcomers will be impressed by the game’s many creative riches. In short, Forza Horizon remains the best series of racing games, and Forza Horizon 5 is yet another example of why it’s so beloved.

Horizon Chase Turbo: A Retro PC Racing Game with a Unique Charm

In an age where nostalgia is often exploited commercially, Horizon Chase Turbo manages, through genuine charm, to avoid being placed in this category. The game, simple in approach, focuses on acceleration, slaloming through rivals and a unique gameplay angle: collecting fuel canisters in order not to run out of fuel. However, the main asset of the game developed by Aquiris Game Studio is its visuals.

Horizon Chase Turbo is a gorgeous game with a flat, polygonal art style reminiscent of 90s racing games, but without the visual imperfections of that era. The graphics oscillate between pastel colors and cool neon accents depending on whether you’re driving day or night. As pleasing to look at as it is to play, Horizon Chase Turbo is a racing game for PC that deserves to be in your library.

Hotshot Racing: A Tribute to 90’s Arcade Racing

Hotshot Racing emulates the arcade-style driving competitions of the 90s with an easy-to-learn control system and an angular, low-polygon visual aesthetic.

In many ways, the title, developed by Lucky Mountain Games with the help of racing experts at Sumo Digital, captures the retro vibe of racing. Mostly.

While the colorful and shiny Hotshot Racing looks like a game from the Outrun era, it lacks the thrilling level design that makes many retro racers so memorable.

This isn’t to say that Hotshot Racing isn’t fun; it certainly is! Drift lovers will appreciate the gameplay focused on controlled drifts.

Lego 2K Drive: Car Racing in the World of Pure Imagination

If you want a racing game that completely abandons realism in favor of pure imagination, choose Lego 2K Drive. After all, it is literally about toy cars. Although not a fully open-world game, this arcade racing game lets you explore a variety of wide-open areas.

As you drive through these beautifully constructed blocky worlds, you’ll compete in races and other extravagant events. Your Lego vehicle can seamlessly transform between a car, an offroad vehicle and a boat. With boosting, power-ups and a chaotic sense of speed, you’ll feel control fun at its best.

As a Lego game, Lego 2K Drive also gives you robust tools for customizing your car down to the brick level. However, this also includes the game’s annoying microtransactions. Still, if the idea of ​​a Lego version of Forza Horizon sounds appealing, Lego 2K Drive is worth a purchase.

Need for Speed: Heat – Adrenaline and Style in Day and Night Races

Need for Speed: Heat is a thrilling racing game that manages to capture the elements that made previous NFS entries so successful: solid racing mechanics, excellent car customization options, and over-the-top police chases.

The game features an interesting day and night mechanic that allows for bright races during the day and high-stakes underground races at night.

Palm City looks great in both situations, giving the game some visual variety. Character customization and an improved narrative make the game more enjoyable than the last few entries, despite lackluster multiplayer and clunky controls. Fans of the series should not hesitate to pick this game up.

Ridge Racer Unbounded: A Combination of Drift-Centric Racing and Destruction

The Ridge Racer series may not have the prestige of Gran Turismo or Forza in today’s video game market, but this long-running franchise has a devoted fan base that loves drift-based racing action.

This entry, created by Bugbear Entertainment, adds a chaotic element to the familiar gameplay by destroying the environment and vehicles as you compete for credibility on the streets of the fictional city of Shatter Bay. It’s Ridge Racer turned Burnout.

Shatter Bay’s city districts are highly detailed and destructible locations that encourage you to compete once again.

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection: Kart Racing with a Sega Note

The kart racing genre is defined by wild arcade-style driving, crazy power-ups to defeat rivals (or protect yourself from their attacks), winding tracks and likable characters.

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection is no exception, offering battles on land, air and water. Plus, it features an incredible cast of Sega characters.

The game brings together the Sonic family of characters and many other characters from the rich history of Sega arcade and console games. If you like kart games with charismatic casting, fun weapons and well-designed tracks, Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection is worth a try.

Split/Second: An Explosive Mixture of Racing and Environmental Mayhem

Developed by Black Rock Studio, Split/Second is distinguished by a unique premise in the history of racing games. Set around a fictional television program, the game sees competitors unleash ambient mayhem using special moves known as PowerPlays as they make their way to the finish line.

Players accumulate PowerPlay points through skillful driving, drifting and jumping. The fusion of arcade racing and giant, environment-destroying explosions makes for a thrilling racing game that will keep you glued to corners and fighting for position late into the night.

Unfortunately, the Split/Second servers are no longer working, so racing with other players is only done in local mode.

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship: Tribute to 50 years of Racing

With WRC 10, developer KT Racing celebrates 50 years of the World Rally Championship. In addition to new tracks and challenges, WRC 10 features classic races and cars from the event’s rich history, precise controls and photorealistic vehicles and environments.

This entry in the series isn’t radically different from WRC 8 and WRC 9, but the minor improvements make for a better title overall. WRC 10 is packed with features that simulation racing fans want, and its career mode and various solo and multiplayer options provide many hours of gameplay.

The ideal gift for a teenager

When looking for the perfect Christmas present for a teenage PC gaming enthusiast, a car racing game proves to be an inspired choice. Titles like “Forza Horizon 5” or “WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship” promise to offer an addictive and adrenaline-filled experience.

These games not only impress with graphics and dynamic gameplay, but are also optimized for maximum performance on a Gaming PC. They will not only capture the attention of any youngster, but will also help improve their coordination and reaction skills, making for a memorable Christmas gift.