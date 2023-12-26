Best Christmas wishes from these well-known Brabanders: ‘Enjoy being together’

#Christmas #wishes #wellknown #Brabanders #Enjoy

On social media it is raining Christmas and congratulations wishes from well-known Brabanders. From the Bauer family to Rico Verhoeven and from Rob Jetten to Peter Gillis. We list the most beautiful ones.

“Lots of love and happiness. Enjoy being together and let’s wish that everyone can experience the ultimate Christmas feeling”, the Bauer family wishes us with a beautiful, Christmas photo with Frans and Mariska in the middle, surrounded by their four sons and two daughters-in-law.

Waiting for privacy settings…

Carnival singer Gullie says it with beer (in the tree)

Waiting for privacy settings…

John the Beaver with his husband from the North Pole.

Waiting for privacy settings…

D66 faction leader Rob Jetten has sought a warmer place, but there too it is full of Christmas lights for a nice photo with his friend.

Waiting for privacy settings…

Comedian Guido Wijers mainly makes his own Christmas wishes come true.

Waiting for privacy settings…

Django Wagner does not forget his fans. The sympathetic singer thanks them for a beautiful 2023.

Waiting for privacy settings…

Snollebollekes wishes everyone a merry Christmas: ‘Bash the balls out of the tree’.

Waiting for privacy settings…

Albert Verlinde and Onno Hoes celebrate Christmas together.

Waiting for privacy settings…

Rico Verhoeven is standing in his most beautiful suit with his beautiful wife.

Waiting for privacy settings…

Peter Gillis posts a funny video with beautiful wishes.

Waiting for privacy settings…

Our own Omroep Brabant team from ‘t Buske is also sharing in the festive cheer.

Also Read:  Follow-up recommendation for the weekend the dresser

Waiting for privacy settings…

Finally, Roy Donders wishes his fans a wonderful Christmas and he does so with a stylish Christmas photo as we are used to from him.

Roy Donders with his family in the Christmas photo

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘Money envelope distribution’ Song Young-gil refuses to be investigated by prosecutors again… Already the fourth time
‘Money envelope distribution’ Song Young-gil refuses to be investigated by prosecutors again… Already the fourth time
Posted on
100 People Killed in Israeli Air Strike on Gaza on Christmas Eve
100 People Killed in Israeli Air Strike on Gaza on Christmas Eve
Posted on
Burnt pan? 4 tips to get it sparkling clean again
Burnt pan? 4 tips to get it sparkling clean again
Posted on
Battery health monitoring should soon be available on Android phones thanks to a hidden page in Android 14 Beta
Battery health monitoring should soon be available on Android phones thanks to a hidden page in Android 14 Beta
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News