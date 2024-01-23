Best Coffee Club is the new official coffee partner of FC Flyeralarm Admira

#Coffee #Club #official #coffee #partner #Flyeralarm #Admira

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Great news off the green lawn! FC Flyeralarm Admira is pleased to present Best Coffee Club, a new coffee partner for the next two years.

Best Coffee Club helps both companies and private individuals to find the best solution for the ideal coffee, tea and cocoa enjoyment. The Lavazza BLUE system is used.

With its innovative extraction process and aroma-sealed single-serving capsules, the Lavazza BLUE system prepares a perfect original Italian espresso, creamy and wonderfully fragrant, at any time and anywhere.

Whether in the business club or in the office, FC Flyeralarm Admira will now also have an exclusive selection of capsules that reflect Lavazza’s hundred years of experience and passion for coffee.

In addition, the coffee machines and capsules can be purchased and ordered not only via the Best Coffee Club homepage, but also via the Admira fan shop. Part of the proceeds will benefit Admira’s own offspring!

“We are very happy to have found a new partner for our network in Best Coffee Club,” says Niklas Belihart, Managing Director of FC Flyeralarm Admira. “You can smell and taste the great quality of the coffee throughout the stadium.”