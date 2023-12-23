Best games of the moment (winter 2023)

#games #moment #winter

In this overview we look at the best games of the past two or three months. We look at the games released for different consoles: the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Games released for PS4 and Xbox One can also be played on the PS5 or Series X|S, often in better quality. Very often games simply run smoother, but in some cases there is also a boost in the number of frames per second. Sometimes we also come across games that are less popular. In the table of contents you can see which games we cover.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the three games on this list that we prefer our previous overview of the best games of the moment. At the time, the game was available for PlayStation 5 and PC, and since the beginning of December it has also been officially available for Xbox. This is a game based on the extremely popular tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons, which was created by a developer from Belgium: Larian Studios. This team was previously responsible for the phenomenal Divinity series.

We don’t just quote that, since Divinity: Original Sin and Original Sin 2 are heavily inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. It was therefore not a bad choice at all to let the studio work on a sequel that people have been looking forward to for years. And we will say it clearly: you do not have to have played the previous parts to somewhat understand what happens in Baldur’s Gate 3, although it does of course help to have played one of the games mentioned.

In Baldur’s Gate 3 you can play as an existing or self-created character. In either case, you’ll have to deal with a nasty worm in your brain that will slowly transform you into another race (the race responsible for introducing that worm). Long story, short: you escape of course (at least you have to do that at the start of the game) and then you set out to get that worm out of your brain. And of course to save the world from impending disaster.

What makes the game so powerful is the combination of graphic qualities, the extensively developed world, the deep characters and the player’s freedom of choice. You can react to all kinds of situations as you want (because there are multiple options available), so stories and missions sometimes take a different turn than you expect. It is also great that D&D has been digitized as faithfully as possible in this game, allowing enthusiasts to fully experiment with everything Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The recent Marvel’s Spider-Man games guarantee two things. Firstly, they show what exactly Sony’s latest PlayStation has to offer and secondly, you really get a lovingly developed adventure. Where the first part got everything out of the PlayStation 4 Pro, this second part gets everything out of the PlayStation 5. We can really see that in the graphic qualities. Not only does New York look sharper than ever, you can also see much further than ever before.

Buildings in the distance have more detail; and you can also see more quickly where certain mission icons are located. The graphic quality is not just about the appearance, you get another advantage from it. You don’t have to constantly go to the map to bring the next goal into view. Just find a high point (or use the scan option to map the area) and before you know it you’ll be picking up where you left off, completing missions and collecting things.

New in this part is that you play with not one, but two Spider-Man heroes. The stories from both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are neatly completed in this part, so that as a player from the very beginning you can really immerse yourself in the events, the progression of the story and newly introduced and returning characters. If Insomniac Games can do anything, it is to create a compelling story and combine it with nice, accessible gameplay.

Swinging never felt so good before. And if you have difficulty with something as a player – for whatever reason – you can simply adjust that within the options. If we are still critical of the game, we find that as players we are often pushed from action to action, which means the game can be quite bombastic. And that can sometimes be at the expense of the otherwise compelling story. There is also not much new compared to the first part.

Lords of the Fallen

The action RPG Lords of the Fallen was released in 2014 but was not hugely successful. The competitor to the Dark Souls games, seen by many as the gold standard in this genre, did not bring enough innovation to become really popular. This year the makers are trying again by releasing a completely new action game of the same name. Thanks to the many innovations, Lords of the Fallen distinguishes itself much more this time.

The basics have remained the same. You discover a dark fantasy world full of magic and hostile monsters, which you must destroy using medieval weapons or the use of magic. By defeating several major enemies you try to break the grip of the dark god Adyr over the land of Axiom. The weapons and magic feel good and powerful. In the first images of the game, these did not seem very striking, including in terms of the sounds and impact of the weapons. Fortunately, a lot of work has been done on this and it feels great to hit an enemy with a slow punch or a rapid fireball or lightning bolt.

In addition to the traditional weapons, you also have a lantern this time. With this lantern you can enter the shadow world of Umbral at any time. This parallel world is, as it were, all over Axiom, but looks much darker and sends extra enemies your way. You can explore almost the entire world of Axiom, but you will often encounter a dead end. If you look closely with your lantern, you will suddenly see a shadow bridge appear. The game is full of hidden paths and areas hidden in Umbral. It is always worth exploring these paths because there are many valuable items to be found.

The world is big and full of connections, so it always feels special when you push open a door and a shortcut to an earlier area suddenly reveals itself. What sometimes gets in the way of the fun and atmosphere are the technical problems. In the beginning, the game ran very slowly, especially at busy times, which made it difficult to avoid attacks, something that is essential in these types of games. A lot of improvements have now been made, so it now runs reasonably well. However, multiplayer remains a point of attention. So if you want to continue playing the game with a partner, wait a while until this is hopefully resolved. If you play alone, Lords of the Fallen is a great game to spend many hours playing.

Detective Pikachu Returns

If you’re a bit tired of the traditional Pokémon games and are looking for something really new within the franchise, you’ll probably find Detective Pikachu Returns. Or well, this isn’t new – as this is a sequel to a Nintendo 3DS game. But this adventure is still incredibly unique within the franchise and you may of course have skipped the first part, for whatever reason. So is Detective Pikachu Returns for Nintendo Switch worth your time?

Well, we have to be honest: this story is not for everyone. Detective Pikachu Returns has relatively slow gameplay that you have to like. The film of the same name showed a few years ago how fun a detective story within the Pokémon world can be. But if you present that within a game, you get a somewhat slow-paced game, where you have to explore a lot of surroundings and interrogate a number of people (using simple multi-choice options).

You not only interrogate people, but of course also a number of Pocket Monsters. For fans of the series (a huge clincher of a sentence, but okay) a feast of recognition (another one), and that is where the value lies. If you have been following Pokémon closely for years, but are no longer satisfied with the quality of the main games, you will soon have to rely on this. Isn’t this exactly what you want? Then we know for sure New Pokémon Snap suits you.

What makes Detective Pikachu Returns fun for young and old is that there is plenty of humor for older players, while young gamers can enjoy the colorful world and the large collection of mini-games. Are you ever really challenged anywhere? No, not, but that’s not what the game is like. Unfortunately, you also have to take into account some repetition, so-called fetch quests and a graphic presentation that often leaves something to be desired. This is not the prettiest Switch game.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Lately we’ve seen many developers and publishers go back to games that were extremely popular about twenty years ago. Of course, remakes and remasters appear more often, but looking at Star Ocean: The Second Story R, ​​Super Mario RPG (later in this overview) and the fact that quite a few retro titles were announced during the Game Awards at the beginning of December, you will find possible and beautiful revival takes place. We are looking forward to the new Sega offering and of course Visions of Mana.

Until then, however, we can enjoy a range of old games built from the ground up for modern gaming consoles. As mentioned, Star Ocean: The Second Story R falls under that heading. Fans of the series see this game as one of the best games in the series, which previously received a PSP release. But now the game is back again, with some modern additions. And yet Square Enix does not lose sight of what made the role-playing game so special at the time.

This brings back the strong story, which is told from two perspectives. There are two playable characters who both experience their own things, so you actually have to play through Star Ocean: The Second Story R twice to get the full picture. The developments remain fascinating and the way you get to know your team members is almost Persona-esque. You are supposed to pay a lot of attention to this, as those relationships influence the ending.

Furthermore, there are no more random battles, but you just see the enemies walking around on the map. The action system within the battles is slightly faster and more interactive than before, in which you can dodge and chain attacks. There are really too many things to mention, such as the new Break system and the fact that you can set how you want your teammates to react to battles. This is typically one of those games where you sink your teeth and have difficulty letting go.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

When we look back on the last few years of Assassin’s Creed games, we have mixed feelings about them. The games often had a cool setting and an entertaining story, but once we got to… Valhalla When we arrived, we were swamped with tasks and chores. It’s nice that you can do so much in one game, and it’s nice that you can also spend a lot of time in such a digital world — but too much is too much and let’s be honest, enough is enough.

That’s why we’re extremely happy to see that Ubisoft is going back to basics with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This means that this time we are presented with a compact adventure, in which we only have to explore and get to know one city, namely Baghdad, (and the surrounding area). Of course there are still plenty of collectibles, but this time everything is clear and manageable. No, you don’t spend 180 hours doing this; in fact, you can cycle through it in about thirty hours.

That may seem a bit short, but for a game like Assassin’s Creed Mirage it is perfect. As a result, there is much and proportionately more attention to details, interesting characters and story developments and environmental puzzles. Sometimes you really have to make an effort to collect a certain item. In addition, the world in which the game takes place appeals to the imagination and makes us think back to Creed games of the past.

Mirage combines that old Assassin’s Creed feeling with the new combat system Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla, but keeps everything nice and simple with a small skill tree. We have plenty to complain about the adventure (climbing is not going well and guards sometimes seem quite stupid), but as far as we are concerned this is a first step in the right direction. We hope that Ubisoft will continue in this vein in the future and release more compact adventures.

WarioWare: Move It!

If there is one series where we can always count on a good dose of great multiplayer, it is WarioWare. What started as a mini-game extravaganza on Game Boy Advance quickly turned into a multiplayer spectacle on Wii with WarioWare: Smooth Moves, released two years ago. WarioWare: Get It Together. While the final installment in the series was fun and entertaining, it really wasn’t much more than that. After a few games you’d seen it all. Smooth Moves is still a fan favorite.

That’s why it’s good to see Nintendo returning to the days of WarioWare: Smooth Moves with WarioWare: Move It. Get It Together wanted to do too many things differently, by focusing less on the unique qualities of the Nintendo Switch and more on the skills of the large number of playable characters. But WarioWare games are fun if they take into account the unique control options of the console you are playing on. Like in this case the Joy-cons.

And since those Joy-cons look a lot like a compact Wii Remote, we knew in advance what to expect. Crazy evenings where we have to adopt all kinds of positions and perform movements to successfully complete the mini-games. Fortunately, for each mini-game you get to see which position belongs to the upcoming game, so that you at least know basically what Move It expects from you at that moment. But then you still have to perform the action.

With or without a drink, it’s really fun to see your friends adopt those poses and perform specific movements. In this case it’s real: seeing is believing. Moreover, this WarioWare game is full of game modes that will keep you interested for a long time, such as a real Mario Party-like part (including game board) and a box game where you can compete against each other. The single player is a bit disappointing now, but you get an extensive multiplayer in return.

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster

The Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster is a game that arrived too late for our previous overview, but we are happy to include it for this article. Because these are beautiful Nintendo GameCube classics, which unfortunately could not be labeled as sales successes in the past. Moreover, the second part (which has now become part one, because it is a prequel) was never published in Europe. This means we can now officially get to know it. That immediately gives the remaster value.

Especially because the core of both games has been completely preserved. Basically this is a typical Japanese RPG from Monolith Software (later responsible for Xenoblade Chronicles), with figures and tropes that will be familiar to many fans of the genre. However, both Baten Kaitos games have a unique – at least at the time – combat system, which is entirely based on cards. But there is no question of a traditional yet slick card RPG here (as in Marvel’s Midnight Suns).

You collect cards by picking up all kinds of things in the games. You use those cards not only to fight, but also to solve puzzles. This way you can pick up water and take it with you. And when you encounter a fire, you can extinguish it. Not every item can be taken forever as some items have an expiration date. You must therefore use it on time, otherwise you will have to look for a replacement or similar card.

When fighting you have to think about two things: you have to build up long combos and you have to do that quickly, since the fighting itself corresponds to a style like in Final Fantasy XIII. As soon as your enemies can attack again, they will – so you better keep up the pressure. Furthermore, the games have all kinds of modern additions, such as increasing the game speed (up to 300 percent), disabling random battles, infinite damage and auto-battle. Things like that should ensure that veterans can also return to this game; to experience them all over again, in a higher resolution.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a game that looks a lot like a typical Ubisoft game, and most resembles Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. Not because you play with a murderer (or, well, the main character leaves little to his opponents), but because of the way the world is presented and filled in. In this side adventure of the well-known Yakuza series (which is now officially called Like a Dragon in Europe) you are mainly busy with tasks, chores and collecting things.

Is that bad? Well, fun is different — but we still have a great time with Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. In this game we once again take on the role of the same character we played until part six have been able to enjoy (since seventh part we have a new hero). He makes the neighborhoods of his favorite city a lot safer by rounding up all kinds of scum and exposing abuses (as you always do in these games).

The big difference is that the criminals don’t know you this time, because you have taken a different name. So in that sense the game feels somewhat fresh. Every now and then you pass familiar places from the series and you are recognized by enemies here and there, and then you briefly experience the warm Yakuza feelings of the past. But otherwise the adventure feels fresh, because the world is compact and Joryu (formerly Kiryu) plays like an average Marvel superhero cum super spy.

Super Mario RPG

If there’s one thing we love at the editorial office, it’s older games. Retro gaming is hot and Nintendo knows it. Plus, a lot of people look back on a lot of Super Nintendo games with fond feelings. That’s why we don’t find it strange that a remake of Super Mario RPG is now available for Nintendo Switch. At the time, this was one of the best games you could play on the SNES. Even people who wouldn’t normally touch a role playing game were hooked on this entertaining game.

Unfortunately, in the 1990s, Nintendo did not release the game in Europe. It wasn’t until the Wii era that we officially came into contact with the game, when it was released for the Virtual Console. It is unclear how often the game was downloaded at the time, but the figures were probably good enough to guarantee a remake. In any case, Super Mario RPG, without the subtitle Legend of the Seven Stars, has been completely rebuilt for Nintendo Switch.

Of course, the game has been completely renovated in terms of graphics. Mario and his remarkable friends have never looked so funny, cute and sleek before. It’s great to see relatively unknown, but much loved characters like Mallow and Geno now shine in high resolution. It is also nice that the developer has created new cutscenes, which make the characters more alive than ever before (and allows certain story ideas to emerge much better).

The gameplay has also been addressed. Now there’s an easier mode and all kinds of little additions that keep the game accessible and interesting. And at the end you will be presented with a surprise, which we will not reveal here. But after the credits you’re not done yet… Super Mario RPG was once the beginning of a new type of RPG, where you can block an attack at the right moment or make it stronger, and years later that gameplay still stands proud.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Before the monumental success of the Pokémon franchise, kids (mainly in Japan) were obsessed with game series like Megami Tensei and Dragon Quest. These are two gigantic Japanese RPG series in which players could already capture monsters to build their own team. Later, both franchises received subseries, in the form of Persona and Dragon Quest Monsters, where recruiting or capturing monsters was only made more important.

As fans of such games, there is plenty to enjoy. However, after previous Dragon Quest Monster games performed poorly in other countries (except Japan), publisher Square Enix decided not to localize the series all the time. That’s why it’s great that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is now available in the West, exclusively for Nintendo Switch, so that a whole new generation can experience the old and familiar gameplay of this long-running and wonderful series.

What makes the game so cool is that the story takes place just before the official fourth part. We take on the role of a monster-human hybrid (who makes your life miserable in the fourth part), who sets out to destroy his evil father. At some point things go wrong and the dark prince is cursed, meaning he can no longer harm other monsters. And that’s when he decides to start capturing and training monsters so they can do his dirty work.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince therefore functions as a kind of prequel. But don’t expect too much from the story, as the gameplay is central. You can catch a total of more than five hundred unique monsters, which will guide you through many dungeons. Of course, you determine the team formation yourself and you can merge them at a later time for even stronger beasts. Finally, The Dark Prince does nothing revolutionary, but plays wonderfully (even though the game plays very safe).

Mortal Kombat 1

Despite the fact that the game is called Mortal Kombat 1, this is actually the twelfth installment in the series. A part that often remains faithful to the original parts in terms of type of content, as there is still an excellent and very extensive story mode. We rarely encounter this in modern fighting games (albeit lost Street Fighter 6 that’s fine). And with the number of crazy characters, who are over the top in design and backstory, there is more than enough drama to be had. Your social media has nothing to do with it.

But because some characters became very complicated, and the storylines became impossible to follow, developer NeatherRealm pressed the reset button. What actually happens here is what comics have been making use of for years: as soon as people start dropping out, you just start over, right? After all, a fresh start provides a breath of fresh air, which potentially produces fresh players. That doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to the familiar faces from this popular series.

Because the majority of them simply return. And they’re joined by new faces, meaning there’s plenty to discover for new and old players. Older players can play with favorites while trying out new characters, while new players can choose from a huge selection. Plus, you might learn something new about your favorite characters in this game, even if they’re technically different people than you used to play as. Correct.

However, the basics of the fighting game have not been compromised. You still have to master the combo system. If you don’t do that, you will be beaten to death. Mortal Kombat 1 is – just like its predecessors – a difficult game to get really good at. And the partner system (Kameo Fighters) doesn’t make it any easier; This allows you to quickly enlist the help of another fighter while fighting. Fortunately, everything still looks as slick as ever and the game will remain relevant for years to come.

