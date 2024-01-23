Best Palworld base locations: Where to farm metal, coal and create a beautiful base?

#Palworld #base #locations #farm #metal #coal #create #beautiful #base

News tip Best base locations Palworld: Where to go to farm metal, coal and create a beautiful base?

Published on 01/23/2024 at 8:15 p.m.

Share :

Summary of all our guides on Palworld

Summary

Best Base Location for Facilities: Fort Ruins

Best Base Location for Metal: Hamlet Mountains

Best Base Location for Coal and Metal: Panda Forest

Best Base Location for Metal and Quartz: The Pristine Snowfields

Best Base Location for Facilities: Fort Ruins

If you wish to go on several bases in Palworld, in particular on an additional base which only focuses on extraction, we advise you to go on the Fort Ruins to create a beautiful base where facilities will be your priority.

This area offers a nice construction space, but above all a first fortification which will be imperturbable during Raids. Since the scenery cannot be destroyed, opponents who try to attack you will not be able to use other paths to attack you, which will be very favorable during your debut.

Additionally, by climbing the mountain, you can find a perfect mining point to compose a second base. By barricading the cliffs, you will be able to protect your camp from all attacks, but also from players who would try to steal your ores.

In the heart of the yellow forest, southwest of the Hamlet, you can find a beautiful open space which is home to numerous metal deposits. Although there are no stones, you can make a quarry to naturally produce this resource which is essential for construction.

The space is relatively large, enough for you to make a stable base without any complications linked to possible terrain defects. You can easily farm metal, without having to build a mining base.

By barricading your camp, your Pals will be safe and will not fall into the void.

If, however, you do not want to build a complete base, but your wish is to simply farm metal, we invite you to go to the cliff at the top of the Fort Ruins to find numerous metal deposits. In addition, the space will be small enough to easily fight against raids.

Although it may seem strange, a secondary base in the Anubis Desert is not really a bad idea, as you can find many deposits of coal, sulfur and even metal there.. However, the heat can scare many players (although there are air conditioners to solve this problem) and the constant moving can quickly become off-putting.

Also, we suggest you go to the west of the Panda Forest. On the heights, you can find a large quantity of metal ores, but also coal. This area is really ideal for farming these two resources.

The land will not be flat enough to make beautiful constructions, which is why you will have to see this base as being an ingot factory only.

If you’re not afraid, it may be worth building a base in The Pristine Snowfields for several reasons. On the one hand to naturally collect quartz as well as a little metal, but above all to avoid having too many players near you.

Except the benefits don’t stop here, as the land will be flat enough for you to build whatever facilities you want, without the terrain being a hindrance. Finally, the cliff and the mountains around you will be perfect for preventing Raids from invading you from everywhere. You will only have to protect a few parts of your camp.

About Palworld

Wiki

Palworld Wiki: Resources, Pals and other guides

Chronic

We tested the Pokémon style game with guns and it’s fun!

News astuce

Starter Palworld: What is the best Pal to choose to get the adventure off to a good start?

News astuce

Palworld Multiplayer: Can you play cooperatively with friends?