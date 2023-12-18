Better delete it from your phone. I’m messing with your banking app

#delete #phone #messing #banking #app

Zimperium is a company that deals with the security of mobile devices. Every year it publishes a report on the past 12 months. The latest one has just been released and shows how dramatically the activity of fraudsters has increased. Unfortunately, Poland is also on the list.

Delete it from your phone

Experts from Zimperium found that 29 different types of malware were circulating on Android devices this year. In total, as many as 1,800 banking and financial applications in 61 different countries around the world were attacked in this way. For comparison, last year there were only 600 such applications, so the increase is threefold!

Mobile banking security is currently a high-risk subject, with numerous actors posing significant risks. This report demonstrates the sophistication, adaptability and scalability of banking Trojans and their widespread impact on mobile applications around the world.

– said Nico Chiaraviglio, Zimperium’s chief scientist

The report shows that new types of malicious applications are also much more effective, mainly due to new capabilities. Fraudsters have started using screen sharing features, making phone calls to victims to gain credibility, and in some cases, it is even possible to make automatic transfers from the targeted person’s account if they manage to obtain confidential login details or bypass two-step verification.

Unfortunately, Poland is also on the list of countries where attacks were carried out. Our fraudsters used, among others, a Trojan known as Godfather, which has over 1.1 thousand users. known variants. It was mainly used to capture the victim’s screen to obtain confidential data, such as transfer verification codes or account login codes.

Also Read:  Police provide 250 personnel to ensure security in Sambizanga -

Therefore, remember to download applications only from reliable sources. Don’t believe in advertisements that promise incredibly high earnings. Don’t let fake bank consultants persuade you to install applications on your phone or computer, and don’t be fooled by messages about having to pay extra for the shipment or closing your account in some popular service. Always verify everything and check it even several times. In the entire security system of our devices and data, we are the weakest element and the easiest to cheat.

Look: Better not have it on your phone. They could look at your photos
Look: The number 323570069 is calling again. We warn you

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Posted on
Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Posted on
These are the games and TV broadcasts for the 10th week of the LVBP
These are the games and TV broadcasts for the 10th week of the LVBP
Posted on
Taxi driver Leonardo Merchán has been missing for five days
Taxi driver Leonardo Merchán has been missing for five days
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News