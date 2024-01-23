Better sperm and more testosterone? This underwear is going to help you

#sperm #testosterone #underwear

‘Better chilblains than snowballs.’ Well, this time it’s actually the other way around, because even though you might not want to believe it, ice-cold balls are better for you than you think. Since the mid-1960s, scientists have been aware that cooling the scrotum can improve male fertility, but no controlled tests were conducted until the mid-1980s. Now, with a growing number of studies confirming the effectiveness of cold on your thing, some of the world’s top fertility specialists are starting to prescribe it: put your balls in the cold for better sperm production and higher testosterone levels.

More testosterone by cooling down your business

To fanatics in the bodybuilding world, it may sound like an old Russian recipe for muscle magic: testicle cooling. An effective technique used in the 70s and 80s by bodybuilders to promote testosterone production. Scrutinized by researchers, it appears that this ‘Snowballs’ approach can actually work.

31-36 °C is the perfect temperature for your two mates

It turns out that a fresher setting is not only better for your swimming soldiers, but also for building that precious muscle tissue. A study has even been conducted with rats showing that fifteen minutes of heat in the testicles reduces testosterone levels by as much as 65.4%. Would it also work that way in humans? In that case, cold literally makes you de man and throws some extra coal on the fire of your testosterone production. A win-win situation where coolness is the key.

‘Snowballs’: cold balls for a cool result

Now we hear you thinking: do I have to wear a cool pack in my pants for the rest of my life? The answer is no. We at Men’s Health did some research and quickly came across one of the greatest innovations: ‘Snowballs’.

‘Snowballs’ — a built-in cooling technology in your underwear that provides a constant comfortable temperature around the ‘important area’ — is based on decades of scientific research showing that cooling the scrotum could be the key to improved male fertility and testosterone levels.

How long should you cool daily? Ideally at least a few hours a day. The underwear is designed so that you can wear the cooling elements all day long, so you can insert a new element at any time. Each cooling pack freezes in less than an hour and should keep you cool for about 30 minutes.

Get your ‘Snowballs’ here and try it yourself

Now that you know what it is, what it can do and how it works, it’s time to experience what it’s like to keep your case cold. The inspiration from bodybuilding history, combined with scientific research, has put ‘Snowballs’ on the map as a unique product. If you want to boost your fertility while increasing your testosterone naturally, ‘Snowballs’ may be the refreshing solution you’ve been looking for.

