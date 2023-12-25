Better than at home: This is the menu at El Torito for Christmas and New Year

#home #menu #Torito #Christmas #Year

Written in CDMX on 12/24/2023 · 5:17 p.m.

The holidays are dates to have dinner with family or friends; However, some people are forced to spend the night in the Center for Administrative Sanctions and Social Integrationbetter known as ‘The bull‘, for the irresponsibility of driving while intoxicated, but What will be the special menu for Christmas and New Year that offenders will have this year?

The bull It was inaugurated on October 28, 1958, which “aims to comply with the legal provisions and the competent authorities to safeguard the procedural principles that ensure the administration of justice.”

Some of the most common reasons why people are admitted to this place are: for consuming alcoholic beverages in unauthorized public places, for not passing the breathalyzer, preventing or hindering in any way the use of public roads and freedom of movement. transit, as well as for contempt of a court order.

The Torito menu for Christmas and New Year 2023

Although many people do not agree with ‘rewarding’ irresponsible people who decided to drive despite being under the influence of alcohol, the government of Mexico City offers offenders during their stay in the Torito an attractive Christmas dinner.

This year the 2023 Christmas dinner consists of the following dishes:

Starter: Creamy elbow soup with peach and ham.

Main course: Cochinita pibil, accompanied by red onion cured in lemon with habanero chili.

Dessert: Apple salad.

Drink: Punch with seasonal fruits.

For its part, the New Year’s dinner will be integrated as follows:

Entry: Rice.

Main course: Pork pozole accompanied by lettuce, radishes and toast.

Dessert: Apple salad.

Drink: Fruit punch.

According to the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), this year more than 25 thousand portions of the special menu will be prepared, which will be distributed in the 13 penitentiary centers, the five Specialized Centers for Adolescents, the Center for Administrative Sanctions and the House Halfway.

What are the fines for failing to pass the breathalyzer at Christmas?

Currently in Mexico City the ‘Drive without alcohol on holiday days’ program is being implemented, which began on November 30, 2023 and will end until January 7, 2024.

This program is in force in the 16 municipalities of the capital, 24 hours a day, from Monday to Sunday, and is responsible for sanctioning drivers who drive with more than 0.8 degrees of alcohol in their blood, or with more than 0.4 milligrams. of alcohol per liter in exhaled air, as established in the CDMX Traffic Regulations.

If you do not pass the breathalyzer, the fine is 60 times the Measurement and Update Unit (UMA), that is, the equivalent of 6,225 pesos. In addition, it requires an administrative arrest of 20 to 36 hours in the little bull.

As if that were not enough, the vehicle of the person who drives while intoxicated will be sent to the corralón and the driver will have six penalty points on their driver’s license.

So you know, although in the little bull you can enjoy an attractive Christmas dinnerthe best is that IF YOU DRINK, DON’T DRIVEbecause not only could you put your life at risk, but also that of third parties.