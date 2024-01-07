Between 30% and 35% of the Baja Californian population is vaccinated against influenza in the United States – El Sol de Tijuana

#Baja #Californian #population #vaccinated #influenza #United #States #Sol #Tijuana

Tijuana.- Between 30% and 35% of the inhabitants of Baja California receive the influenza vaccine in the United States, according to José Adrián Medina Amarillas, head of the state’s Ministry of Health.

Since the end of October to date, 600,000 doses against influenza have been administered in the state, Medina Amarillas added.

“600 thousand vaccines out of 900 thousand, which is the goal (…) that is why we are sure that we have practically reached the goal that the Ministry of Health requires of us (at the federal level) in terms of the number of the population that we have to vaccinate against influenza,” explained the state official.

During this winter, 13 cases of influenza have been registered in Baja California, but in none of them did the patients lose their lives, said the state Secretary of Health.

“That is what means to us that it was effective to have started the application of the vaccine in time,” he added.

Influenza vaccines are valid for one year, since for each winter season new vaccines are produced to prevent the disease, explained Adrián Medina.

ACCESS OUR DIGITAL EDITION SUBSCRIBE HERE!

“Next year it will change, it will be different types of vaccines, the strains of the viruses expected each season are being updated, that is why they are different vaccines,” he said.

Currently there are between 50,000 and 100,000 doses of influenza vaccines distributed in all health centers in the state, as well as in other institutions such as the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and the Institute of Workers’ Security and Social Services. of the Government and Municipalities of the State of Baja California (ISSSTECALI).

Regarding vaccination against Covid-19, Medina Amarillas mentioned that in Baja California more than 122 thousand doses have been applied in this winter period, and recently the federal government sent a batch of 100 thousand more vaccines to the state.

“We have enough to continue applying the rest of the winter to all people who request reinforcement, especially those over 60 years of age or who have some comorbidity, they are Abdalá vaccines,” he said.

In the last two weeks, only 3 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded throughout the state, and in the last month there have been no deaths from this virus, said the Secretary of Health.

“At least of the few cases that we have sent for sequencing to Mexico City, they have not reported to us that the pyrola variant is already present here, it does not exist documented in Baja California,” he concluded.