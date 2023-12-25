Between Mooskirchen and Lieboch: Vehicle crashed into concrete barrier

#Mooskirchen #Lieboch #Vehicle #crashed #concrete #barrier

A serious traffic accident happened on Christmas Eve shortly after 8 p.m. on the A2 between Mooskirchen and Lieboch in the direction of Graz. Shortly after the Mooskirchen motorway exit, a car crashed into the concrete barrier, rolled over and slid along the roof along the wall for several hundred meters. One person was injured, there were traffic delays and a kilometer-long traffic jam.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, a driver who was driving her car on the A2 in the direction of Graz crashed into a concrete barrier shortly after the Mooskirchen motorway entrance. The force of the impact caused the vehicle to overturn and slide several hundred meters along the roof of the wall.

The injured are cared for by the Red Cross

Although the members of the Mooskirchen and Lieboch fire departments were at home celebrating the family Christmas celebrations, many comrades were in the armory very quickly and moved to the scene within a few minutes of the alarm. Since there was a suspicion of fire, the emergency services equipped themselves with heavy respiratory protection when they arrived.

When the fire brigade arrived at the scene of the accident, the driver had already been able to free herself from the vehicle thanks to the help of passers-by. The fire department paramedics from FF Mooskirchen immediately took over the first aid for the injured person. At the same time, the accident site was secured and fire and privacy protection was set up.

Kilometers of traffic jams and closures

After initial treatment by the emergency services, the driver of the vehicle was treated by the Red Cross emergency services and taken to a hospital. The accident vehicle was parked in a safe area and the road was cleaned before the highway was reopened to traffic. The motorway was closed for a short time for the duration of the operation and then became a single lane. The traffic jam stretched back for miles.

A driver who was stuck in a traffic jam gave a special sign of gratitude. He spontaneously opened the window and presented one of the comrades from the FF Mooskirchen with a generous donation with the words “Thank you for your work on Christmas Eve.” A total of more than 30 firefighters from Mooskirchen and Lieboch and other emergency services were on site.

