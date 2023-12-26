Between the rise and fall in fuel prices, each station can set the price they want.

After eight weeks of falling, this week fuel prices are rising again.

Diesel fuel should rise from this Monday by around 3.5 cents per liter and gasoline by around 2 cents per liter.

These increases interrupt a cycle of eight weeks of consecutive declines.

With these expected values, the average price of simple diesel will cost €1.58 and simple gasoline will rise to €1.64 per liter.

The price of oil has been rising sharply over the last week. A barrel of Brent went from just over 70 dollars to over 80 because of fears related to incidents with oil tankers in the Red Sea.

However, you must take into account that fuel prices are free in Portugal, so all stations and brands can apply the price they want without taking the international context into account. They can even change prices every day.

The consumer is the one who has to compare prices at gas stations in the location where they are.

