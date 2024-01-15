Between the Walmart model and medieval medicine – Rebelion

#Walmart #model #medieval #medicine #Rebelion

Neoliberalism frequently links economics and medicine, and the concentrated media describes the procedures that would have to be carried out to stabilize public finances. One would be major surgery to carry out severe adjustments, another, as the main North American media reported regarding inflation, the interest rate increases have had an effect and the prognosis for the patient is good: the fever has subsided and he may has already disappeared.

The problem with similarity lies in its difference. In modern medicine, a diagnosis usually leads to a specific treatment. But this is not the case with the economy; on the contrary, it would seem that there is no ordered sequence of specific treatments that cure the ills that afflict a country economically. Economics has long been more similar to the medieval approach to medicine, according to which all disease derived from an imbalance of the four bodily “humors”, namely: phlegm, blood, black bile and yellow bile.

Medieval doctors drew blood, true bleeding, to stabilize the patient; economists cut the deficit, bleeding, to pay the debt. The parallel is exact because the thinking has not changed. In the Middle Ages it was believed that the perfect balance of these humors guaranteed health and harmony in the body, something similar happens with the economy of balance. Today, in the dominant macroeconomy, blood, phlegm, yellow bile and black bile have been replaced by money, public spending, employment and expectations. While the few remaining monetarists blame money printing for an elephantine state that generates inflation, fiscalists focus on budget deficits without naming the imbalance in debt interest as the main component.

Incredibly, theorists like Lawrence (Larry) Summers, a Harvard University professor and former US Treasury Secretary, relegate Milton Friedman’s monetarism to “extreme” cases like Argentina. But contrary to dominant thinking, in Argentina, in the face of rampant inflation, interest rates are reduced for business reasons, instead of increasing to stop inflation as theory would dictate. As James K. Galbraith, son of the renowned economist, said, economics is moving from the era of bloodletting and conjuring to one inspired by Louis Pasteur, pioneer of immunology, and Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin.

If economics were to eventually become a discipline whose specific diagnoses led to specific cures, necromancers, this band of neoliberal economists, a branch of sorcery that divines by examining the viscera of the dead and invoking spirits, as appropriate In any case, to predict the future they would have to disappear.

It is undeniable that this branch of economic sorcery would seem to arrive, decade after decade, at persistent mistakes to solve the economic misfortunes that, in general, were a consequence of its policies, which formed current imbalances and now need continuous bleeding to balance them. One could attribute this to a misreading or misdiagnosis of reality to predict the future, but their policies contain a concurrent coincidence to continuously benefit businesses and incomes in few hands for decades.

To achieve this, some time ago, the logic of State actions was modified trying to build a “nation on the Walmart model” and “a people without attributes”, as Wendy Brown describes in her book with the same name, where she examines the political and social consequences of the transformation of citizenship in the neoliberal era. Brown explores how economic and technological forces, driven by globalization, have reshaped the meaning and practice of citizenship. In this context, citizenship has become a subject stripped of distinctive attributes and disconnected from the political and social spheres that have historically shaped it.

Let’s start with the nation on the Walmart model. Currently the management of public affairs is called governance, so it mutates from the political field to a managerial or administrative field. As Albino Prada says, the state should not only function as a company maximizing benefits or minimizing costs. In companies, the democracy of the vote is valid according to the capital that one has in it. All possible shortcuts will then be sought so that this is transferred to the formation and control of governments. It is about ensuring that the electoral results or the approved policies correspond to the interests of those who hold the most national wealth, and if there is an example of this story, it is today’s Argentina.

In this aspect, it is not only that markets and money corrupt or degrade democracy, but that they mutate the constitutive elements of democracy. Thus, in the United States in 2010 we read in the Supreme Court ruling on the Political Action Committees (super PACS): “it allows large corporations to finance elections, the definitive icon of popular sovereignty in neoliberal democracy.” ”. Putting the cherry on top of the subordination of democracy to capital.

The neoliberal hollowing out of liberal democracy is complemented by making the former political discussion a mere search for administrative solutions to previously agreed upon objectives. With what the call governance It is the end of political history, the reign of neoliberal reason without alternatives. That is why public subcontracting or privatization, part-time or unpaid work, and the transfer of quantitative market measures (productivity, costs, shadow prices, competition between units, etc.) to all services stand out widely. public.

In case there was any naive person who imagined that this was about a return to the endearing competitive capitalism of the let it happen, with a minimal state, reality has been responsible for revealing to us how large financial and business groups continue to parasitize our states like never before. And that, if they are no longer so Social Welfare, if they turn out, like never before, to be states of the establishment.

The state is so important for neoliberal reason that it never leaves it within the reach of any popular majority; it must always be piloted by an elite that considers itself competent. To achieve this, the power of the people must be limited and the executive government must be protected from possible capricious interference by a majority of the population. It is not a state of winners by mistake, education, its metamorphosis as an investment in human capital -in its Newspeak- means accelerating a vicious circle of rampant inequality and, therefore, the erosion of the conditions for a real democracy.

As seen in the relationship between the income level of each family and the university access of their offspring in the United States. In that country, while only 25 out of every 100 young people from less wealthy families access higher education, no less than 90 out of every 100 do so from the richest families. Bingo: a real plutocracy disguised as meritocracy. We thus end up in hereditary caste societies in which there is hardly any trace of real equality of opportunity to occupy the highest levels of qualified and managerial employment in the current digital hypercapitalism, both in the private and public sectors.

Based on Milei’s libertarian maxim “there is no money,” the state is minimal for some things, but immeasurably vampirized for others, as is very clear in President Milei’s “Omnibus Law”, which, as an example, the Center for Political Economy (CEPA) In his analysis he called the Argentine Law for Sale. The neoliberal state will not only be the guardian or builder of the market and competitiveness, but will end up subjugated in its own action because competition can only be organized through the interference of the state, since – although it is never recognized – competition kills competition, The market kills the market.

On the other hand, the other side of the coin of the state, the neoliberal subject, has been being manufactured for some time now, in order to form individuals adapted to the logic of the market or, in other words, what the authors call – in the last chapter of his essay – the factory of the neoliberal subject. One of Wendy Brown’s central concerns is the erosion of the public sphere and the decline of citizen participation in political decision-making. As the logic of the market and economic competition increasingly dominate, citizens are relegated to a passive role, unable to significantly influence public policy formulation. This phenomenon results in a citizen without attributes, lacking the ability to act as an active political agent and participate in the construction of a more just and equitable political order.

The author addresses the way in which democratic institutions and processes are undermined by neoliberalizing forces. Austerity policies, privatization and deregulation contribute to the disappearance of public spaces and the reduction of the political sphere to an area where decisions are made by economic and technocratic elites, leaving citizens without the ability to intervene in an effective manner. significant. The state is no longer minimal but, as we said, centrally important. In summary, “A people without attributes” shows the transformation of citizenship in the neoliberal era, highlighting how it has become a subject without distinctive qualities, deprived of the ability to influence the political and social issues that affect their lives.

In order to achieve this selflessness, the contemporary subject is predominantly oriented towards consumption and the maximization of individual interest under the influence of neoliberal ideology. Neoliberalization has permeated not only the economic sphere, but also the formation of the citizen’s subjectivity and identity. Here are some key dimensions that Brown explores:

1. Citizenship as a consumer: In the neoliberal era, citizenship is increasingly conceived in consumer terms. A citizen’s identity is largely shaped by his or her ability to participate in the marketplace, purchase goods and services, and contribute to economic growth. This perspective displaces citizenship from its political role to one focused on the act of consuming, giving rise to a subject whose social value is measured in terms of its capacity to consume.

2. Individualism and competition: Neoliberal ideology promotes individualism and competition as fundamental values. Instead of emphasizing solidarity and collective participation, the idea is promoted that personal success and the maximization of self-interest are the primary goals. This individualistic approach weakens community ties and reduces citizenship to a series of independent actors, each pursuing their own objectives without adequate regard for the common good.

3. Capitalism as a way of life: The market economy becomes not only an economic structure but a way of life that permeates all aspects of existence. Citizens are encouraged to adopt an entrepreneurial mentality, where life itself is conceived as a constant search for profit maximization, whether in terms of financial, cultural or social capital.

4. Economic rationality in decision making: Neoliberal logic also influences how people make decisions in their daily lives. Political, social and personal decisions are increasingly evaluated from an economic perspective, where cost and benefit are the main criteria. This translates into a citizenry that, instead of actively participating in the construction of society, tends to evaluate all options in terms of their economic utility.

5. Depoliticization of citizenship: The orientation towards consumption and the maximization of individual interest contributes to the depoliticization of citizenship. Citizens become apathetic towards active political participation, as politics is perceived as an interference in the individual’s search for well-being. This process weakens citizens’ ability to challenge systemic inequities and participate in the construction of a more just political order.

For those who believe that this partition, dismemberment and acquisition of state businesses, as well as the substitution of social welfare for private benefits, is new, I suggest you review the table in Albino Prada’s article On the great neoliberal abduction of May 2016, and you will realize account of what we have lost, on the one hand and, on the other, highlights the excellent work of neoliberal goldsmith that the media and the establishment have achieved to create that iron reason is accepted by the neoliberal subject. Welcome to the world Milei.

