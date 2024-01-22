Beverly Hills 90210 actor David Gail (58) passed away | Stars

#Beverly #Hills #actor #David #Gail #passed #Stars

David Gail, known for the hit series Beverly Hills 90210, has died at the age of 58. American media reported this on Monday.

His death was announced on Instagram by his sister, Katie Colmenares. It is unclear what caused the actor’s death. “There has hardly been a day where you were not by my side as my wingman and best friend. Thanks to you I could handle everything,” on the social medium. She adds: “I will hold the memories in my heart every day and miss you every second.”

Gail was mainly seen on television during the 1990s. His biggest role came in the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, where he played Doctor Scanlon in 216 episodes. Although he appeared in the first season of Beverly Hills 90210, he returned in season four as Stuart Carson. The son of a wealthy businessman who becomes engaged to Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty).

