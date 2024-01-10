Beware of elaborate fraud. Česká spořitelna cancels George key, attackers try to push a fake application – MobilMania.cz

#Beware #elaborate #fraud #Česká #spořitelna #cancels #George #key #attackers #push #fake #application #MobilMania.cz

Česká spořitelna is dealing with another wave of fraud, with which attackers try to trick the bank’s customers, to lure them with personal data and access to bank accounts. Fraudsters have everything well thought out this time and are taking advantage of the current situation where the bank is currently canceling the “assistive” verification application George key and will already include all user verification in the updated main application George.

George and George Key are combined in a single application

The customer will receive a message in Georgia and by e-mail in advance that it is time to change

He has a week to make the change, but the connection can be postponed

What is needed is a fingerprint, a face scan, or a six-digit PIN that you have set in the George key

Everything happens in the main George app on mobile. Do not enter your login information anywhere else and do not share it with anyone.

Attackers want to exploit this situation and push a fake application to customers George ID with a credible explanation that it is a replacement for the disabled George key, the cancellation of which the bank officially informs on its website. However, the George key is not replaced by any application George ID – this is a fake attack app designed to serve as a gateway to steal account credentials. The George key functionality is only and exclusively assumed by the main George application.

For example, the scam can take place as he described it Michal Bláha on the X network. “Dangerous scam for Česká spořitelna customers. It calls the automaton, alerts George about the outdated app, and sends a URL with a link to the updated version when the button is pressed. It visually simulates the installation and then suggests saving a link to the fake web app on the phone’s desktop.” In other cases, a classic SMS message containing a link to a fake application may arrive.

The bank is aware of ongoing fraud attempts and has prepared instructions for customers on how to recognize them. First of all, the bank itself never sends an SMS with a link where you then need to fill in your login information. Converting a George key to George happens entirely “within” the existing George mobile app, which guides you through the process step-by-step, and absolutely no new apps are installed from the outside.

KB clients are also switching to the new application

Fraudsters also use the classic phishing technique, when they impersonate a bank employee in a phone call. Česká spořitelna also has a control mechanism for customers: “If someone from the bank calls you, verify that you are really talking to the bank using the George application, where you can get a notification from the caller. Do not share any of your information with the unverified caller, hang up and call us at 800 207 207,” stated in the instructions by the bank.

The transition from the George key exclusively to the main George application is a longer-term process that affects more than two million clients of Česká spořitelna, and the bank started it already in September 2023. Komerční banka is also going through a similar transformation process, which in turn is gradually replacing the existing one for various groups of clients application My bank a KB key for a single new application KB+. Here, too, there is a higher risk of potential fraudulent behavior.