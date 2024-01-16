“Beware of the two ‘Placet’ gas offers” – QuiFinanza

#Beware #Placet #gas #offers #QuiFinanza

January 10 marked the end of the gas protection service for families who do not fall within the definition of “vulnerable” users. As repeatedly recalled by the energy regulatory authority, Arera, for those who do not belong to this category the switch to suppliers on the free market is not mandatory: domestic customers, in fact, can either go looking for the most advantageous offer among those proposed by operators in the sector, either signing a contract appointed by “Placet”, or, without interruption of supply, waiting to automatically end up in the “Placet in derogation” tariff of the same seller with economic and contractual conditions defined by Arera. Although the name of these last options may make one think of similar conditions, the two “Placet” solutions (at a free price with equal protection conditions) however present differences which can significantly impact the final cost of gas on the bill.

The difference between the “Placet” offer and “Placet in derogation”

As explained by Arera on its website, law 124/2017 establishes that all suppliers offer families and small businesses at least one “standard” fixed-price supply proposal and at least one variable-price proposal based on a reference index .

On the basis of the legislation, energy operators are therefore obliged to include among their tariffs a “Placet” offer at freely determined prices but with contractual requirements defined by the Authority, which, in summary, are the following:

the economic conditions (price) are freely decided by the seller and renewed every 12 months;

the price structure is established by the Authority and mandatory;

the contractual conditions (for example guarantees, installment payments) are established by the Authority and mandatory.

Despite the name being similar, however, the “Placet in derogation” offer differs from the “Placet” essentially in that the economic and contractual conditions are defined by Arera, with the exception of a fixed annual component defined by the supplier, and they are not decided by the seller for both the fixed component and the variable component. A condition that according to the analysis of Daily factwould lead to the “Placet” offers being more expensive, with price increases from 6 to 42 percent, compared to the “in derogation” ones (here we explained why those who have switched to the free market pay more and here we explained how much the increases).

As mentioned on the Authority’s website, “the Placet offer in derogation is dedicated to non-vulnerable domestic gas customers currently served under protection who have not chosen an offer on the free market. In fact, anyone who, for any reason, has not yet made a choice will remain with the same seller and will have guaranteed supply, but will see the Placet offer applied in derogation from January 2024, with economic and contractual conditions defined by the Authority, but with a fixed annual component (Pfix) defined by the seller himself” (here we talked about the list of Placet gas offers published by Arera).

The ambiguity of Placet offers

According to the Adiconsum association, this unclear distinction between the two names could mislead users who have to decide what to do with the end of the protected market: “It is worrying that both offers were called Placet – declared Mina Busi, president of Adiconsum Bergamo – differentiated only by an offer code understandable only to the most astute. Gas sellers have systematically positioned, as can be seen from the published data, their Placet offer with the worst possible conditions for their customers. It is a topic that perhaps should be of interest to the Antitrust, given that a sort of ‘cartel’ could be configured: in fact, all Placet offers are significantly higher in cost than “Placet in derogation” and their other offers on the free market”.

“When the operator of a call center or an advertisement talks about the application of the Placet offer as defined by the Arera authority, which offer will he be referring to?” This is asked by the consumer association, which recommends being “careful to read the offer code and the contractual conditions carefully, to verify that it is not the most inconvenient Placet offer appliednot an easy task on an eleven-page PDF, written in microscopic characters.”