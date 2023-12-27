Beyonce’s Christmas turned sour: Houston’s childhood home burned down | Names

On Christmas Day, the house where the legendary singer Beyonce grew up caught fire in the city of Houston, Texas. The causes of the fire have not yet been determined.

Beyonce and her family moved out of this house decades ago, and the building has had many owners since then. A couple with two small children lived there now.

Vida Press photo/Beyonce

The Daily Mail says the family was inside the building at the time of the fire and escaped the flames wearing only their pyjamas. According to TV channel “KTRK”, the two-story house caught fire at two o’clock in the morning. The worst damage was done on the second floor, which the firefighters found burning with open flames.

Scanpix/AP Photo/Beyonce’s childhood home

Although Beyonce only lived in this house for the first five years of her life, it was constantly visited by various tours. Katen Rosen, director of historic tours for the city of Houston, said the building has been very popular with her supporters. People kept asking to stay there for the night.

“The tourists who come here are Beyonce fans. For them, visiting the home where she spent her childhood is like going to Bethlehem, the birthplace of their leader. Almost 100 percent people come here to take pictures and take selfies,” said K. Rosen.

VIDEO: Beyonce’s childhood home in Houston catches fire on Christmas

The performer Beyonce and her family did not publicly react to this incident and did not issue statements. Currently, the famous woman lives with her husband, rapper Jay Z, and their three children in the most expensive house in California overlooking the ocean.



