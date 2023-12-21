Beyond guilt! Learning to say ‘NO’ can be positive for your mental health

Have you ever felt pressured to accept invitations to events or gatherings that you really didn’t want to go to? Recent research, led by Julian Givim of West Virginia University, shows that learning to say “no” can be not only liberating but also beneficial for mental health.

The benefits of declining invitations

It’s common to feel guilty when refusing an invitation, especially during festive seasons when invitations multiply.

Julian Givim points out: “Burnout is a real thing, especially around holidays when we are often invited to lots of events. Don’t be afraid to turn down invitations here and there.”

Research suggests that the consequences of saying “no” are generally less serious than we imagine.

Studies reveal: people overestimate negative reactions

Givim conducted five experiments with more than 2,000 participants, concluding that we often overestimate others’ negative reactions when we decline an invitation.

He adds: “But keep in mind that spending time with other people is how relationships develop, so don’t turn down every invitation. [selecione]”.

One of the experiments involved two scenarios with groups of friends, where one group was invited to dinner and told to decline, while the other group made the invitation and was informed of the refusal.

Many participants believed that declining the invitation would make a significant negative impression. Julian explains: “We consistently find that guests overestimate the negative ramifications that arise in the eyes of the ‘inviters’ after declining the invitation.”

In a similar experiment with couples, the results were similar. Many believed that their partner would be upset or feel rejected after declining the invitation.

However, Julian notes, “Although there have been times when I have felt a little upset about someone turning down an invitation, our research gives us good reason to predict that people underestimate the negative ramifications in relationships as well.”

Decline to avoid burnout

Saying “no” when you really don’t want to go somewhere can help avoid burnout and, in turn, benefit your mental health. It’s important to remember that people tend to understand when you need time for yourself.

Furthermore, it is essential to set aside time to relax and do activities that you enjoy. After all, taking care of yourself is as important as maintaining social relationships.

