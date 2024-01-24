Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam conflict; FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders – FIR against Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Incidents of violence during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam Taking into consideration the case against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and other party workers. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that an FIR has been registered against them. The clash erupted after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra was denied entry to Guwahati through major routes. After this, party activists clashed with the police.

Himanta Biswa Sharma said that the police have registered an FIR against crimes like violence, provocation, destruction of public property and assaulting police officers. The Assam Chief Minister had directed the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Yatra to move away from Guwahati and use the Guwahati bypass. Then there was a conflict between the Congress workers and the police.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that Rahul Gandhi had provoked the crowd. Himanta Biswa Sharma said that the Congress leaders themselves have shared the scenes of provoking the people on their social media accounts etc. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi responded that they filed a case against them because they were afraid. Rahul once again described Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma as the most corrupt Chief Minister. Whenever he talks to the people, he knows that there is huge unemployment, corruption and price rise in the state. Youth are not getting jobs, farmers are worried. We are raising these issues, he said.

He said Nyaya Yatra has five pillars which include youth justice, participation, women justice, farmer justice and labor justice. The views of the Congress party on these issues will be presented in the Yatra in the next month and a half. Rahul said that the publicity that we are not getting is being helped by the Assam Chief Minister and Amit Shah.

