Bianca Drăgușanu and Cristi Borcea go to the same gym

Even if Cristi Borcea failed to win the heart of Bianca Drăgușanu, sources from the entourage of the former financier from Dinamo revealed in the past that he showed a special interest in the blonde, but without achieving the desired success.

The coincidence made that now both Bianca Drăgușanu and Cristi Borcea attend the same gym.

Although both are in relationships, given the businessman’s tumultuous past, one can never predict what new challenges may arise.

On the second day of 2024, neither Bianca Drăgușanu nor Cristi Borcea missed going to the gym. The blonde was accompanied by her boyfriend, Gabi Bădălău, while the former Dinamo shareholder took his eldest son, Patrick, to play sports.

The four stayed at the gym for around two hours, and Bianca and Gabi were the first to leave. A few minutes later, Borcea and his son also left the gym, according to Cancan.

Borcea courted the blonde for a long time

Few people know that the former financier from Dinamo made advances to Bianca Drăgușanu years ago. A close friend of the businessman revealed that Borcea really liked the blonde, whom he met through Cătălin Botezatu.

Moreover, he always sent her flowers and called her, but he could never have her.

“She was exactly his kind of woman. Tall, voluptuous, sexy. He immediately attacked Borcea. He made all kinds of gestures. He called her, sent her flowers. But Bianca, at that time, was the mistress of a famous football player from us, and he was friends with Borcea in turn (Bianca told everything about the lover relationship, in CIAO magazine!). Because she was in love, she elegantly refused Cristi Borcea”, said a close friend of the businessman earlier.

Bianca Drăgușanu, about the advances made by Borcea

And the blonde told several years ago about the advances she received from the businessman. Without giving her name, however, Bianca Drăgușanu made it clear that it was Cristi Borcea.

She says that the episode took place while she was in a relationship with Victor Slav.

“He’s a man that all women get pregnant with when they meet. I don’t want to say his name here because his wife is upset, he is married with children. Besides, he has many children. We have never had any kind of road crossing,” said the blonde at the time.