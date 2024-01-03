Bianca Drăgușanu and Cristi Borcea go to the same gym

#Bianca #Drăgușanu #Cristi #Borcea #gym

Even if Cristi Borcea failed to win the heart of Bianca Drăgușanu, sources from the entourage of the former financier from Dinamo revealed in the past that he showed a special interest in the blonde, but without achieving the desired success.

The coincidence made that now both Bianca Drăgușanu and Cristi Borcea attend the same gym.

Although both are in relationships, given the businessman’s tumultuous past, one can never predict what new challenges may arise.

Bianca Drăgușanu and Cristi Borcea go to the same gym

On the second day of 2024, neither Bianca Drăgușanu nor Cristi Borcea missed going to the gym. The blonde was accompanied by her boyfriend, Gabi Bădălău, while the former Dinamo shareholder took his eldest son, Patrick, to play sports.

The four stayed at the gym for around two hours, and Bianca and Gabi were the first to leave. A few minutes later, Borcea and his son also left the gym, according to Cancan.

Cristi Borcea. Photo source: Cancan

Borcea courted the blonde for a long time

Few people know that the former financier from Dinamo made advances to Bianca Drăgușanu years ago. A close friend of the businessman revealed that Borcea really liked the blonde, whom he met through Cătălin Botezatu.

Moreover, he always sent her flowers and called her, but he could never have her.

“She was exactly his kind of woman. Tall, voluptuous, sexy. He immediately attacked Borcea. He made all kinds of gestures. He called her, sent her flowers. But Bianca, at that time, was the mistress of a famous football player from us, and he was friends with Borcea in turn (Bianca told everything about the lover relationship, in CIAO magazine!). Because she was in love, she elegantly refused Cristi Borcea”, said a close friend of the businessman earlier.

Also Read:  Famous Korean female streamer was murdered in Cambodia

Bianca Dragusanu and Gabi Badalau. Photo source EVZ Archive

Bianca Drăgușanu, about the advances made by Borcea

And the blonde told several years ago about the advances she received from the businessman. Without giving her name, however, Bianca Drăgușanu made it clear that it was Cristi Borcea.

She says that the episode took place while she was in a relationship with Victor Slav.

“He’s a man that all women get pregnant with when they meet. I don’t want to say his name here because his wife is upset, he is married with children. Besides, he has many children. We have never had any kind of road crossing,” said the blonde at the time.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PPLN Kuala Lumpur Opens Voice about Viral Indonesian Citizen Claiming Not to be Registered for Election DPT
PPLN Kuala Lumpur Opens Voice about Viral Indonesian Citizen Claiming Not to be Registered for Election DPT
Posted on
‘AI Putin’ Delivers New Year’s Speech, There is a Thought that Vladimir Putin is Dead
‘AI Putin’ Delivers New Year’s Speech, There is a Thought that Vladimir Putin is Dead
Posted on
Striking the Chinese dragon. The blow came from the Netherlands, but the United States is behind it
Striking the Chinese dragon. The blow came from the Netherlands, but the United States is behind it
Posted on
Samsung has three new OLED monitors for gamers. They are fast and can be done without a computer – Živě.cz
Samsung has three new OLED monitors for gamers. They are fast and can be done without a computer – Živě.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News