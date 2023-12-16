Biathlon women: Home World Cup – “Vive la France” in the Graubünden mountains – Häcki-Gross suffers – Sport

Biathlon women: Home World Cup – "Vive la France" in the Graubünden mountains – Häcki-Gross suffers – Sport

    Once again Lena Häcki-Gross achieved a fantastic performance on the cross-country ski trail in front of the home crowd. The Engelberg woman set the fifth fastest time in the 10 km pursuit despite not being in optimal physical shape. As in the sprint 2 days ago, the shooting was the Achilles’ heel: On Thursday she had 3 missed shots, this time the local missed 4 targets.

    In the final tally, this burden of penalties only helped us finish in 11th place, meaning an improvement of 8 positions compared to the starting order. Häcki-Gross was 6.4 seconds short of making it into the top 10. On Sunday, the 28-year-old will take part in the mass start race in the Graubünden mountains (from 12:30 p.m. live on SRF two) the third and last chance.

    Legend: Lena Häcki-Gross was not able to crown an excellent running performance. Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

    Everyone in the top 3 made mistakes

    Of the top runners, only Vanessa Voigt from Germany was flawless, resulting in 7th place in the final evaluation. Justine Braisaz-Bouchet from France had 3 missed shots but still took home the win. For the 27-year-old from Albertville, it is the first double of sprint and pursuit.

    Compatriot Julia Simon followed in 2nd position with 2 errors. With exactly the same shooting performance, Marit Ishol Skogan (NOR) made it onto the podium in third place. The other Swiss women lined up as a “package” around the top 40: Amy Baserga is 36th, Lea Meier 39th and Aita Gasparin exactly 40th.

    The voices on the race from the Swiss women’s camp

    SRF info, sportlive, December 16, 2023 12:35 p.m.; bud

