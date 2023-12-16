#Biathlon #women #Home #World #Cup #Vive #France #Graubünden #mountains #HäckiGross #suffers #Sport

Biathlon women: Home World Cup – “Vive la France” in the Graubünden mountains – Häcki-Gross suffers – Sport – SRF Jump to content

Contents

Once again Lena Häcki-Gross achieved a fantastic performance on the cross-country ski trail in front of the home crowd. The Engelberg woman set the fifth fastest time in the 10 km pursuit despite not being in optimal physical shape. As in the sprint 2 days ago, the shooting was the Achilles’ heel: On Thursday she had 3 missed shots, this time the local missed 4 targets.

In the final tally, this burden of penalties only helped us finish in 11th place, meaning an improvement of 8 positions compared to the starting order. Häcki-Gross was 6.4 seconds short of making it into the top 10. On Sunday, the 28-year-old will take part in the mass start race in the Graubünden mountains (from 12:30 p.m. live on SRF two) the third and last chance.

Legend: Lena Häcki-Gross was not able to crown an excellent running performance. Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

Everyone in the top 3 made mistakes

Of the top runners, only Vanessa Voigt from Germany was flawless, resulting in 7th place in the final evaluation. Justine Braisaz-Bouchet from France had 3 missed shots but still took home the win. For the 27-year-old from Albertville, it is the first double of sprint and pursuit.

Compatriot Julia Simon followed in 2nd position with 2 errors. With exactly the same shooting performance, Marit Ishol Skogan (NOR) made it onto the podium in third place. The other Swiss women lined up as a “package” around the top 40: Amy Baserga is 36th, Lea Meier 39th and Aita Gasparin exactly 40th.

The voices on the race from the Swiss women’s camp

SRF info, sportlive, December 16, 2023 12:35 p.m.; bud

Scroll left Scroll right

Social Login

For registration we need additional information about you.

{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} I agree that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. Create account {* /socialRegistrationForm *}

Welcome back

Please log in to post a comment.

{* loginWidget *} Use another account {* mergeAccounts {“custom”: true} *}

{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.

{| rendered_existing_provider_photo |}

{| existing_displayName |}

{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}

Created {| existing_createdDate |} at {| existing_siteName |}

Log in and register

Register

{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password? Sign in {* /signInForm *}

Sign in easily and simply with your social media account or your Apple ID

{* loginWidget *}

Create new password

Enter your user account email address. We will then send you a link through which you can create a new password.

{* #forgotPasswordForm *}

{* signInEmailAddress *}

Senden

{* /forgotPasswordForm *}

cancel

Create new password

You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.

Further

Didn’t receive a message?

If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

Welcome back

Please log in to post a comment.

{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password? Sign in {* /signInForm *} Use another account

Technical error

Oh oops! A technical issue occured. Please try again later or contact our customer service.

Confirm mobile number

So that you can enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile number. We will send you an SMS code to your mobile number.

An error has occurred. Please try again or contact our customer service.

Too many codes have already been requested for the mobile number. To prevent misuse, the function is blocked.

Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.

Request SMS code

Change mobile number

Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.

This mobile number is already in use. Please change your mobile number or contact our customer service.

Close

Change mobile number

The maximum number of codes for the specified number has been reached. No further codes can be created.

Use another mobile number

Confirm email address

We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.

Next Didn’t receive a message?

If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

Customize user data

{* resendLink *}

Register and log in

to register

With an SRF account you have the opportunity to record comments on our website and in the SRF app.

{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} I agree, that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. {* captcha *} create account {* /registrationForm *}

Confirm email address

We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.

Next Didn’t receive a message?

If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

Customize user data

{* resendLink *}

Your activation email has been sent

Please check your email inbox. The activation email has been sent.

Register

Email address verified

Thank you for verifying your email address.

user account

In this view you can manage your user data.

{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *} Save {* savedProfileMessage *} {* / editProfileForm *}

Change Password

Deactivate account

User data saved successfully

You can view your data at any time in your user account.

Close



Customize user data

Change Password

Define a new password for your account {* emailAddressData *}.

{* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save {* /changePasswordForm *}

cancel

Create new password

Define a new password for your account.

{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save password {* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *}

Password saved successfully

You can now log in to the article with your new password.

Create a new password

We did not recognize the code to reset the password. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.

{* #resetPasswordForm *}

{* signInEmailAddress *}

Senden

{* /resetPasswordForm *}

Create new password

You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.

Didn’t receive a message?

If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

Deactivate account

Your account will be deactivated and you cannot reactivate it. Posted comments will not be deleted.

Are you sure you want to deactivate your account?

{* deactivateAccountForm *}

abbrechen

{* /deactivateAccountForm *}

Account deactivated

Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.

If you would like to register for the comment function again, please contact SRF customer service.

Close