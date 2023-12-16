Biathlon World Cup stage. Pursuit distance for men / Article

#Biathlon #World #Cup #stage #Pursuit #distance #men #Article

According to the result achieved in the sprint the day before, Rastorgujev starts in the 34th position, one minute and 54 seconds behind the leader Benedikt Doll from Germany.

Earlier on Saturday, French biathlete Justine Breza-Bouchet won the women’s 10-kilometer pursuit, keeping behind her compatriot Gilles Simon in an intense battle.

Breza-Bouchet started from the first position, as she was in the fastest sprint on Thursday. At the finish line, Simona from Breza-Bouchet was 25.2 seconds behind and was second, while Norwegian Marita Ishola Skogan lost a minute and 13.6 seconds to the winner, completing the top three winners.

Breza-Bouchet made a mistake once in the first shooting range, lying down, but that did not prevent her from returning to the track first. In the second shooting while lying down, Breza-Bouche perfectly closed all the targets and remained in the leading role.

In the third firing line, Breza-Boucher missed the last shot while shooting upright, but Gilles Simon, who had been hot on her compatriot’s heels until then, made two mistakes. After the penalty laps, Simona kept the second position, but was already more than half a minute behind the leader. In the final standing shoot, Brez-Bouchet left one target untouched, which Simona used to close out all targets and reduce the lead to 7.5 seconds.

In the remaining distance to the finish line, Breza-Buche did not allow her rival to get closer and at the finish line she enjoyed the first victory in her career in pursuit at the World Cup level.

Breza-Bouche missed three targets, while Simona and Ishola-Skogan skied two penalty laps.

Latvian biathletes Annija Keita Sabule and Sandra Buliņa did not make the TOP60 in the sprint, which prevented them from qualifying for the pursuit distance.

At the end of the stage on Sunday in Lenzerheide, men and women will determine the winners of the distances with a joint start.

