Biden better than Verstappen, madness in a Porsche: look what he’s done

Joe Biden is a true enthusiast of cars and roaring engines. Here is his latest adventure driving a supercar.

The president of United States of America is a great car and motor enthusiast. You wouldn’t think so, given that he always goes around escorted by big cars with tinted windows complete with escort and driver. But actually Joe Biden he has an absolute preference for high-speed cars.

Joe Biden is an ace behind the wheel of the supercar (Ansa) – Derapate.it

It has been discovered for some time that Biden boasts a unique piece in his personal garage. A Corvette C2 decappottabile from 1967, a historic car that will certainly be worth a lot on the market. If this isn’t enough proof of his passion behind the wheel, there is one last episode worth mentioning that will impress enthusiasts.

In a chat with the well-known journalist and TV presenter Conan O’Brienat the latter’s podcast, Joe Biden revealed some performance driving that no one knew about. That is, some tests of sports vehicles that the US president wanted to carry out independently.

Joe Biden at full speed: drives the Porsche up to 171 km/h

There is no filmed evidence of Biden’s account in the recent interview. But what the American president revealed is truly crazy. He recently tried one on a private track Porsche latest generation arriving at a speed of 171 km/h.

Biden drove a Porsche up to 171 km/h (Ansa) – Derapate.it

No fear of high speed and lots of adrenaline for Bidenwho has become a fan of cars that use the Launch Counter. That is, the new electronic starting system that prevents vehicle wheels from skidding or motorbikes from doing wheelies. It works by reducing the motion of the piston in the cylinder by regulating gas combustion.

Biden revealed to O’Brien that without the activation of the Launch Counter he would not have been so convinced and tempted to drive certain cars and above all reach certain speeds. But it didn’t end there: recently the president also tried i new electric vehicles launched on the US automotive market in front of the press, including the Hummer EV, the F-150 Lightning and the Cadillac Lyriq.

However, it was not made clear by Biden what type of Porsche achieved the absolute level of acceleration he described. However, all the clues point in the direction of the new one 911 S/T which experts say will reach 0 to 60 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and boast a top speed of 186 miles per hour.