Biden Ignored, Starting to Lose Patience with Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden speaks briefly to members of the media as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One, in Washington, DC, US, January 2, 2024.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, WASHINGTON — United States President Joe Biden is losing patience with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the conflict in Gaza, according to a report on Sunday (14/1/2024).

Citing US officials with knowledge of this, the news site Axios reported Biden and other senior American officials were disappointed with Netanyahu and his refusal to comply with the US Government’s requests regarding the conflict in Gaza.

“The situation is bad and we are trapped. The President’s patience is running out,” said Axios quoted a US official.

The report also stated that Biden had not been involved in conversations with the Israeli prime minister for the past 20 days. The last phone call between the two men took place on December 23 and was described as tense.

“There is an incredible sense of frustration,” another US official said Axios.

