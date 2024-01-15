Biden Ignored, Starting to Lose Patience with Netanyahu

#Biden #Starting #Lose #Patience #Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden speaks briefly to members of the media as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One, in Washington, DC, US, January 2, 2024.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, WASHINGTON — United States President Joe Biden is losing patience with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the conflict in Gaza, according to a report on Sunday (14/1/2024).

Citing US officials with knowledge of this, the news site Axios reported Biden and other senior American officials were disappointed with Netanyahu and his refusal to comply with the US Government’s requests regarding the conflict in Gaza.

READ ALSO: Defending Israel at the International Court of Justice, Germany is criticized for frequently committing genocide

“The situation is bad and we are trapped. The President’s patience is running out,” said Axios quoted a US official.

The report also stated that Biden had not been involved in conversations with the Israeli prime minister for the past 20 days. The last phone call between the two men took place on December 23 and was described as tense.

“There is an incredible sense of frustration,” another US official said Axios.

Among the US requests to Netanyahu are…

source: Between

Also Read:  Biden is quietly changing his strategy on Ukraine

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Investigator local police area, Functional police training, Region Mitt, PO Up
Investigator local police area, Functional police training, Region Mitt, PO Up
Posted on
Olcay Gulsen is happier than during her relationship with Ruud de Wild | Backbiting
Olcay Gulsen is happier than during her relationship with Ruud de Wild | Backbiting
Posted on
Stroke of luck for Carlos Sainz and Loeb’s mistake
Stroke of luck for Carlos Sainz and Loeb’s mistake
Posted on
A divine miracle is at hand…the heavenly herb that astonished everyone! Use it this way for three days and say goodbye to belly fat and stubborn belly fat…an essential ingredient for every home!
A divine miracle is at hand…the heavenly herb that astonished everyone! Use it this way for three days and say goodbye to belly fat and stubborn belly fat…an essential ingredient for every home!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News