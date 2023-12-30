Biden is quietly changing his strategy on Ukraine

#Biden #quietly #changing #strategy #Ukraine

The support of the United States and Europe to Ukraine is in an unenviable situation. American President Joe Biden and the leaders of the old continent are quietly exchanging their support for Ukraine’s victory over Russia for efforts to strengthen Kyiv’s position at the negotiating table, where it will inevitably have to sit, says one official of Mr. Biden’s administration, seconded by a European diplomat working in Washington. Such negotiations would likely mean the transfer of part of Ukraine’s territories to Russia, Politico writes.

The White House and the Pentagon have publicly declared that there is no official change in administration policy — that they continue to support Ukraine’s desire to expel the Russian military from its territory. Only, along with the Ukrainians themselves, American and European officials are already looking for solutions to transform Ukrainian forces from an admittedly unsuccessful counterattack to stronger defensive positions against Russian forces in the eastern territories, say both sources, whose words are further confirmed by a senior administration official official

There is also talk of strengthening air defense systems and new fortifications, barbed wire obstacles and tank barriers, as well as trenches along Ukraine’s northern border with Belarus. In addition, Mr. Biden’s administration is putting a lot of effort into revitalizing Ukraine’s defense industry so that it can itself provide the necessary weapons that the US Congress is talking about.

An administration official told Politico this week that the purpose of such a strategic shift to defense is to strengthen Ukraine’s position in future negotiations.

“We have followed this strategy all along – the only way to end the war is through negotiations. We want Ukraine to be as prepared as possible when the time comes,” said a White House official on condition of anonymity. It is emphasized that no negotiations are planned yet, and Ukrainian forces continue to counterattack, killing and wounding thousands of Russian soldiers: “We want to be strong enough to hold our territories. We certainly don’t want to deter new attacks.”

It is not easy for Mr. Biden to balance a difficult election campaign and a war lasting almost two years, Politico writes. His efforts are publicly mocked by both former President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates, so maneuvering is indeed difficult. Helping Ukraine move to a more defensive position, the Biden administration, which since the beginning of the war has expressed support for Zelensky’s quest to defeat Moscow, however, cannot be accused of handing the upper hand to Putin.

“Talks about peace talks are already being heard, but the administration cannot yet support them publicly because of the political risk to Mr. Biden,” says a congressional official familiar with the administration’s position.

In a Dec. 21 interview, John Kirby, director of strategic communications at the National Security Council, said Washington “will soon be unable” to provide military aid to Ukraine because Republicans are blocking Biden’s request for $60 billion. dollars for the aid package, but Mr. Biden’s administration is “very interested in helping the Ukrainians both defensively and offensively.”

“Every day we discuss the situation on the battlefield with the Ukrainians, we listen to their needs and goals. I’m certainly not going to send a telegram to the Russians about what the Ukrainians will do in the coming months,” said Mr. Kirby.

During a year-end press conference in early December, V. Zelensky said that Ukraine was preparing new proposals on how to end the war, but added that the demand for Russia to withdraw its forces did not change. Mr. Kirby confirmed the administration’s position that “we are not telling President Zelensky what to do.” The White House is simply helping the Ukrainian president “communicate” his peace proposal to “interlocutors around the world.”

In a year (during which America’s military support began to wane and Zelensky’s counteroffensive since June showed little progress), Mr. Biden has gone from saying that the United States will support Ukraine “as long as it takes” to now saying that America’s support will provide “as long as he can” and encourages, saying that Ukraine “has already won a huge victory, and Putin has lost”.

There are analysts who code these words as follows: get ready to declare a partial victory and look for at least a truce with Moscow, although after that Ukraine will remain partially divided.

“Biden’s comment about the victory is indeed correct. Only time has become the enemy in this case, if we talk about Ukrainian forces and industrial capabilities. Even if Western support does not diminish, this will not change. The longer this goes on, the more concessions we will have to make when we sit down with the Russians at the negotiating table,” says George Beebe, the former chief Russia analyst at the CIA, who currently heads the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

A shift to defense would give Ukraine the time it so desperately needs to get Putin to agree to an acceptable compromise. “It’s very possible that a defensive posture would allow us to conserve supplies and make future Russian advances unlikely,” says Anthony Pfaff, an intelligence expert at the US Army War College who co-authored a study that predicted Putin’s move years ago. invasion of Ukraine, by the author.

A Washington-based European diplomat says the European Union is also threatening to fast-track Ukraine’s membership of the European Union, thus “ensuring the Ukrainians the best possible negotiating position” with Moscow.

For V. Putin, who is most interested in a strategic agreement with Washington, according to which Ukraine would not be admitted to NATO, this would be a blow below the belt. Mr. Biden’s administration continues to publicly declare that it is not yet discussing NATO membership. “President Biden has made it clear that NATO is looking forward to Ukraine’s future,” Mr. Kirby specified.

Russian and Ukrainian militaries are deadlocked, and Russia’s president is now signaling that he is quite willing to compromise if he is allowed to keep a fifth of the Ukrainian territory he now partially controls in the east, The New York Times reported last week. Asked to comment on the claims, an administration spokesman said: “I have no knowledge of any serious discussions.”

And it’s not the only front on which Mr. Biden is trying to end the war — and avoid unfavorable headlines in an election year.

In the Middle East, the administration has engaged in a sort of marathon of diplomatic visits to Israel, the latest of which was last week by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. CQ Brown, to try to persuade Israel not to deepen the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and prevent it from escalating into a full-scale war with Hezbollah. which seems increasingly likely in the region. Polls show Mr. Biden’s past pledge of unlimited support for Israeli retaliation is hurting his image, especially among progressive Democrats. “We really don’t need a second front with Hezbollah,” Mr. Kirby assured.

No one expected foreign policy to play such an important role in the 2024 election campaign, especially since inflation skyrocketed during Mr. Biden’s first year in office and economists predicted a recession last year, writes Politico.

The U.S. economy will undoubtedly remain the top issue, polls show, and the central theme of Mr. Biden’s campaign will be “protecting American democracy.” Inflation is rapidly decreasing (from 9.1% last year it has already approached the 2% target set by the central bank), and the economy will not fall, but in the worst case, it will “softly land”, so predictions about what will determine the outcome of the 2024 elections may change. says academic Bruce Jentleson of Duke University.

Mr. Biden’s approval rating is still very low, with Gallup calling him “the worst a modern-day president has ever had ahead of a tough re-election campaign” — and how the president handles foreign policy, both generally and specifically, is sure to factor into that public opinion. with the issues of Israel and Ukraine.

It’s natural that events in the world can influence the choice of voters, says B. Jentleson, a former adviser to Vice President Al Gore: “It often happens that voters care about how you handle foreign policy. They don’t really care about the problems themselves, but they want to feel leadership.”