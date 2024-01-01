Biden Offers Aid to Japan After M 7.5 Earthquake

#Biden #Offers #Aid #Japan #Earthquake

United States (US) President Joe Biden offered assistance to Japan after it was hit by a magnitude (M) 7.5 earthquake. This earthquake caused a tsunami and damaged buildings.

“As close allies, the United States and Japan have deep ties of friendship that unite our people,” Biden said in a statement, as reported by AFP, Tuesday (2/1/2023).

Biden said the US was ready to provide necessary assistance. He said US officials would also communicate with Japanese officials.

“My administration is in contact with Japanese officials, and the United States stands ready to provide any necessary assistance to the Japanese people,” he said.

4 Victims Killed

It is known that four people died as a result of the M 7.5 earthquake in Japan. This was reported by the Kyodo News Agency citing authorities in Ishikawa prefecture.

Reported by AFP, Tuesday (2/1), an earthquake measuring magnitude (M) 7.5 hit the prefecture on the Sea of ​​Japan side of the main island of Honshu on Monday (1/1). This earthquake triggered a tsunami wave more than one meter high, damaged houses and sparked large fires.

Meanwhile, as reported by CNN, local officials said two people were also reported to have been seriously injured as a result of the earthquake.

