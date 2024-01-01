Biden offers help to Japan to recover from the earthquake experienced in the New Year

#Biden #offers #Japan #recover #earthquake #experienced #Year

The president of the USA, Joe Bidenoffered this Monday to Japan “any help” you need to recover from the 7.6 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale that affected the country’s western coast, causing shocking damage and triggering a tsunami warning.

In a statement, the president indicated that his Government is in contact with the Japanese authorities and stressed that the United States is willing to provide “any help” that is necessary to Japan.

“As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. “Our thoughts are with the Japanese people in these difficult times,” said the US president.

A strong earthquake hit the Ishikawa prefecture on Monday, on the western coast of central Japan, and forced a tsunami alert to be activated in much of the archipelago, in addition to causing significant damage and leaving at least six people buried under the rubble.

The earthquake, which was felt even in Tokyo, occurred on the Noto Peninsula at 4:10 p.m. (4:10 in the morning in Chile) and initially the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) estimated that the tremor had been of magnitude 7.4, although it later revised the magnitude upwards by two tenths.

Similarly, the agency initially said the quake occurred near the ground and later placed its hypocenter at 16 kilometers deep.