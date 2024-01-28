Biden would close the Mexican border as soon as he could sign the bill into law

#Biden #close #Mexican #border #sign #bill #law

January 27, 2024 – 11:41 p.m

US President Joe Biden announced that he agreed with the Senate that they could close the border with Mexico if too many immigrants wanted to come through. According to Biden, this border agreement would be the “toughest and fairest” reform to protect the border, reports .

A critical point of the bipartisan negotiations was that the Republicans linked the support of the aid sent to Ukraine with the agreement on border security. During Biden’s presidency, a record number of illegal migrants arrived in the United States. Republicans accused Biden of saying it was Democrats’ fault for repealing former President Donald Trump’s restrictive border regulations.

Biden talked about how the package of legislation under discussion would give the president emergency authority to close the border if it becomes overcrowded. “If I get the authority, I will close the border on the day the bill is signed,” Biden said. The White House also agreed to a new restriction on the right to asylum: according to this, if the number of illegal border crossers exceeds 4,000 per day, those who illegally cross the US-Mexico border will be quickly deported back to Mexico.

Although Biden previously promised that his government would not build a fence, the president approved the construction of a 32-kilometer fence section on the Mexican border last October. The Biden government is under increasing pressure because of immigration, and this may also affect this year’s presidential elections. By October 2023, more than 245,000 people had entered the United States in the Rio Grande River Valley alone. The leadership of several large American cities said that they are very burdened with the care and reception of the continuously arriving immigrants.

