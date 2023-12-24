Biedronka makes an exception and will trade on Christmas Eve and holidays. Until what time are the shops open?

#Biedronka #exception #trade #Christmas #Eve #holidays #time #shops #open

Biedronka extends opening hours over 3.1 thousand. branches, most of which will be open until Saturday, December 23, at least until 11 p.m. There is also a special pre-Christmas promotion. Anyone who buys oranges on Friday, December 22 or tangerines on Saturday, December 23, will receive a 100% refund of their value in the form of a voucher to be used at Biedronka for subsequent purchases. However, the most interesting thing is that the network is making a kind of exception and will trade on Sunday, December 24, 2023. Biedronka open on Christmas Eve? Check out what’s going on.

Shops open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Will Biedronka be open?

Shops open in Christmas Eve were usually until 1:00 p.m. or maximum 2:00 p.m. December 24, 2023, however, is different, because Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday subject to a trade ban. Shops are also closed throughout the period Christmas, i.e. December 25 and 26. It turns out, however, that there is an exception, and this is… Ladybug. The website newshandlowe.pl reported that on this year’s Christmas Eve Glovo will process orders placed as part of the Biek service until 4:00 p.m. IN Christmas, December 25 the service will be unavailable, while in second day of Christmas, December 26 will start at 8:00. This means that shopping at Biedronka with courier service made via Glovo will reach us in Christmas Eve i Second day of Christmas. It will be the same on New Year’s Day and Epiphany.

Shopping on Christmas Eve. Biedronka stores will be open in these cities

Poznań, Kraków, Wrocław, Warsaw, Łódź, Gdańsk, Olsztyn and Bydgoszcz – it is in these cities in Christmas Eve they will open Biedronka, from which you will be able to order purchases online in the Glovo application. Those who do not live in these largest cities will have extended shopping times on Saturday, December 23. Across Poland Ladybird lengthens opening hours in this most intense, pre-Christmas time. The day before Christmas Eve, Biedronka will be open at least until 11 p.m.

New Biedronka stores. The chain opened 20 stores before Christmas

A few days before Christmas, Biedronka opened another 20 stores throughout Poland, both in large cities and smaller towns. Here are the locations:

Kraszewice, ul. Wieluńska 57

Jawornik 955

Liniewo, ul. Łąkowa 35

Mochowo, ul. Płocka 3

Koszalin, ul. Szczecińska 57F

Lublin, ul. Woronieckiego 12

Piastów, ul. Waraszwska 3B

Warsaw, ul. Szwedzka 43

Suwałki, ul. Wyszyńskiego 4

Chełm, ul. Lwowska 105

Radzionków, ul. Nałkowska 2/5

Przeworsk, ul. Open 17

Szczecin, ul. Policka 9

Lubianka, ul. Toruńska 75

Stalowa Wola, ul. Jana Pawła II 3

Goszczanów, ul. Błaszkowska 20A

Błaszki, Lubanów 12

Warsaw, Al. Krakowska 291

Raków, ul. Łagowska 28

Bońki, ul. Wyszogrodzka 29a.

