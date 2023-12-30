Bieke Ilegems loses mom: “Farewell to the warmest woman in the world” | Ltd

#Bieke #Ilegems #loses #mom #Farewell #warmest #woman #world

“Last week you slept soundly surrounded by all your loved ones. Today we said goodbye to the Warmest Woman in the World. Thank you mom. Hello mom,” it reads below a beautiful slideshow full of memories of her mother. The funeral took place yesterday.

(Read more below the photos)

In 2021, Bieke already talked about her mother’s Alzheimer’s. “The disease has suddenly accelerated enormously. The doctors can put a name on it, but cannot provide an explanation,” he said at the time. “We knew it was coming, but that it would suddenly happen so quickly… That leaves my brothers and our dad speechless. There is not a spark of hope. We draw on the smallest burst of apparent clarity. But each time a sobering deep darkness follows.”

Bieke was especially concerned about her father: “He has to watch in heartbreaking loneliness as his wife – for more than 63 years they have given each other the sweetest love in the world – slips away.” Bieke, who has two daughters with her husband Erik Goossens, also said that dementia runs in the family. “Before I forget, mom: I also see it, in the mirror, that I am getting more and more of your traits. “You didn’t mind them saying that,” you always said when you were still playing with me, your long-awaited girl. Well, Mom, let this sink in: there is no one I would rather look like than the Most Beautiful Mom in the World.”