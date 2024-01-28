Bielsa’s uncomfortable moment in conference after Uruguay’s defeat against Chile

#Bielsas #uncomfortable #moment #conference #Uruguays #defeat #Chile

The Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsacurrent Uruguay coach in the Pre-Olympic tournament, faced with discomfort and annoyance the press conference after the duel in which his team lost to Chile 1-0 on the third day of the international competition.

“It means pride to be able to lead”, the man from Rosario began by responding to the question of being in charge of a team that has not achieved victories in two matches played. Later, when asked about the comparison, he only mentioned: “The approaches may not have given results”.

Faced with this situation, a journalist demanded that he delve deeper into his answers and the “Crazy” reacted uncomfortably by saying: “What is the question? Don’t waste time (…) I disagree if you see that we had enormous defensive difficulties. I don’t agree. Is there another question?”.

“The performance is proportional, obviously, we did not obtain the results that we deserved, that is what a blind person sees”stated the strategist in the middle of a discussion with the professional who demanded more development in his analysis.