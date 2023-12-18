BIG AUTUMN-WINTER CANNON BALL CHAMPIONSHIP – 12th round, 4th matchday – 18.12.2023 – Tipplap.hu

#BIG #AUTUMNWINTER #CANNON #BALL #CHAMPIONSHIP #12th #4th #matchday #18.12.2023 #Tipplap.hu

Due to the successful reception of the first series, we are starting the second series of the Cannonball Championship! For novice drivers: imagine the whole game as the Formula 1 World Championship with its races. In each race, players collect points and carry them forward and collect them until the end of the game. We wish everyone a good game. Photo: Pixabay.com

ATTENTION: Starting with the Top10 (i.e., when only ten players are fighting with each other, it is no longer possible to select an event that another of the others has already snagged for themselves. Whoever grabs an event for themselves first, from then on, it is theirs. It is also contrary to it is not possible to bet on the same outcome for the same match! From then on, that match is considered taboo within the game in all respects. So if the basic tip is e.g. over 2.5, we do not accept HDV, under 2.5 or over 3.5 bets for that match. ; those who guess later should choose another meeting. (At the end of the regulations there is a table and clarification of details! Read it carefully!)

THE RULES CAN BE READ HERE!

Composite Table:

Very good33 38 points

Champion 35 pont

With Lillatitan 28 Pont

Big Joe 25

Gamestar16 25

Maya74 23

Surda64 20

Mark 16 of the year

Tibcsi68 15

15

Acnack 15

Return 15

Nobody 14

Bartművek 14

Cisco 13

Lali68 11

Szudoku33 11

Baluka007 10

kissbella83 8

Davmadridista 8

Cool36 8

Giri 7

Laca48 7

Dombi89 6

Baby bus 6

Ququli86 6

Eviola 6

Sean Taylor21 6

Lacus56 6

Medzsr 6

Lane 5

Adam 5

Carlos64 5

Davidbuffon 5

Pantin 5

Thumy 5

Zsoca12 5

Modest 5

1_Petipp 5

Dongool 5

Nike 5