Big Brother Awards for Meta, X, Telegram and outgoing minister Yesilgöz | Tech and Science

By Tim Wijkman-van Aalst

Jan 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM

Outgoing Minister Dilan Yesilgöz (Justice and Security) and the platforms Meta, X and Telegram won a Big Brother Award on Monday. Civil rights organization Bits of Freedom awards the prizes annually to “the biggest privacy violators in the Netherlands”.

Yesilgöz received the audience award for leaving people who are wrongly on a terror list to fate. “This could mean that you are stopped and interrogated at the border. Or that you are prevented from entering certain countries or that you are detained,” explains Bits of Freedom director Evelyn Austin.

“The minister must ensure safer police policies when it comes to when people end up on a terror list and when an alert is sent to Interpol,” Austin continues. “In addition, there must be a plan so that people with an incorrect registration are immediately removed from the list.”

The jury awarded Big Brother Awards to Facebook parent company Meta, the social network X and messaging service Telegram. The companies get the ‘prize’ for taking away the voice of innocent people in a war zone.

In addition, according to Bits of Freedom, the three tech companies do not do enough to moderate shared messages. As a result, calls for violence or even genocide remain available for a long time and virtually unpunished, according to the civil rights organization.

The jury characterizes the poor moderation as “reckless”. “We are convinced that social media platforms will solve the socially harmful problems they cause themselves,” says Dagmar Oudshoorn, jury member and director of Amnesty International in the Netherlands.

Image: ANP

