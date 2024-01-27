Big Brother candidate receives warning: ‘I looked into the camera too much’ | TV

#Big #Brother #candidate #receives #warning #looked #camera

When you participate in Big Brother, the candidate is not supposed to constantly stare into the lens. Doriana, who entered the house on Sunday, has been reprimanded by the makers.

It is the intention of the makers of Big Brother to record life in the house, but to leave the so-called fourth wall intact. The candidates communicate with each other, but do not talk into the camera.

Doriana, one of the most recently added residents, made a sport of constantly looking straight into the lens. Anyone who watched the hour-long livestream will undoubtedly have noticed that Doriana looked for the cameras every now and then. And she was not appreciated for that. Eventually she was reprimanded.

“I look too much into the camera, so I don’t dare do anything anymore. I think that is really unfair,” she said afterwards. Many fans think Big Brother is too strict and are taking to social media to stand up for Doriana. A boost for the woman, because except with Basiri, she does not get along very well with the other residents.

