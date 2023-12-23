Big change: Japan starts sending missiles to the USA

#Big #change #Japan #starts #sending #missiles #USA

The Japanese government announced on Friday that it is preparing to ship domestically produced Patriot air defense missiles to the United States, after revising the country’s voluntary arms export restrictions earlier in the day and deciding to relax them.

Friday’s decision, amid geopolitical tensions with China, Russia and North Korea, is the first major change in Japan’s arms export policy since 2014, when the then-government lifted an arms export ban maintained under the country’s pacifist constitution.

The government wants to improve its defense relations with like-minded countries about the security of the Indo-Pacific region by relaxing the rules for the export of arms and ammunition, as well as to promote the development of related domestic industries.

“This (decision) is of great importance in terms of further strengthening the Japan-US alliance. It contributes not only to the security of Japan, but also to the peace and stability of the wider Indo-Pacific region,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasza Hajasi said after the announcement.

Pursuant to the three amended directives on the transfer of defense technology and equipment, the government allows the export of weapons – finished military products and weapon parts – manufactured in Japan with foreign approval to countries where the outsourcing of arms production is permitted, or where patent holders are based.

However, according to the new principles, arms exports are “a key political tool to ensure peace and stability and to prevent unilateral, violent changes to the status quo, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Following a review of export controls on Friday, Japan decided to supply the United States with Patriot surface-to-air missiles that are produced domestically under the license of American companies. The Financial Times wrote on Thursday that Tokyo, which manufactures the Patriots under license from the American companies Raytheon and Lockheed Martin,

is also considering supplying the UK with 155mm artillery shells manufactured under license from BAE Systems.

The revision also allows for the sale of non-lethal equipment and weapon parts (such as fighter jet engines) to countries that are under military attack in violation of international law.

While the new export controls will continue to prevent Japan from supplying weapons to countries at war, it may indirectly benefit Ukraine in its war with Russia by providing the United States with additional capacity to support Kiev militarily.

A Japanese government official, who did not want to be named, told the British news agency that exports can take place if the country where the license holder is based submits an official request, which so far only the United States has done.

He also announced that the Patriot missiles – one of the advanced anti-aircraft weapons that Western states have supplied to support Ukraine –

it will be used to replenish the arsenal of the US military for the security of the Indo-Pacific region.

Although the Japanese government has tried to lift the ban on the export of military materials developed jointly with international partners to other countries, the transfer of weapons to third parties has not yet been approved. The Japanese government parties have so far been unable to agree on the issue, although they have been considering various amendments to export regulations for months, partly because they potentially hinder the export of next-generation fighter jets developed jointly with Great Britain and Italy from the island nation.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Defense, the army is equipped with a total of 79 military products manufactured based on foreign patents, 32 of which have patents from the United States and 47 from other countries.