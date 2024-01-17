Big changes to RCA policies. Drivers will pay less money

#Big #RCA #policies #Drivers #pay #money

ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) proposed to reduce RCA tariffs for certain categories of vehicles, hoping that this change could end the transport protest.

ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) proposed the reduction of RCA tariffs for goods transport and agricultural vehicles. ASF hopes that this change will stop the transport protest. These proposals are at the stage of parliamentary initiative and do not have an immediate impact.

Lower RCA rates

“We are working on bonus malus, we will develop a series of subdivisions and circumstances that allow for more price gradations, we are also discussing the interruption of RCA where there are seasonal activities, we are in discussions with insurers to have it at a generalized level, because there are exceptions, and payment in installments for RCA. All homework is on the table and I trust that we will find a solution in the end. All these measures are designed to have as a final result the reduction of RCA”, said Alexandru Petrescu, the president of ASF, quoted by Wall-Street.ro.

ASF also considered the possibility of revising the bonus-malus system in RCA insurances, without specifying the exact changes, with an emphasis on the correct reflection of the profile and behavior of the insured, in order to make him responsible.

Seasonal insurance could be introduced

The introduction of a “seasonal insurance” is also being considered, giving transporters and farmers the option to temporarily suspend the RCA contract. The suspension period will be added to the original policy validity.

Other measures proposed by ASF

