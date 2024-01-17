Big changes to RCA policies. Drivers will pay less money

#Big #RCA #policies #Drivers #pay #money
ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) proposed to reduce RCA tariffs for certain categories of vehicles, hoping that this change could end the transport protest.
ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) proposed the reduction of RCA tariffs for goods transport and agricultural vehicles. ASF hopes that this change will stop the transport protest. These proposals are at the stage of parliamentary initiative and do not have an immediate impact.
Lower RCA rates
“We are working on bonus malus, we will develop a series of subdivisions and circumstances that allow for more price gradations, we are also discussing the interruption of RCA where there are seasonal activities, we are in discussions with insurers to have it at a generalized level, because there are exceptions, and payment in installments for RCA. All homework is on the table and I trust that we will find a solution in the end. All these measures are designed to have as a final result the reduction of RCA”, said Alexandru Petrescu, the president of ASF, quoted by Wall-Street.ro.
ASF also considered the possibility of revising the bonus-malus system in RCA insurances, without specifying the exact changes, with an emphasis on the correct reflection of the profile and behavior of the insured, in order to make him responsible.
Seasonal insurance could be introduced
The introduction of a “seasonal insurance” is also being considered, giving transporters and farmers the option to temporarily suspend the RCA contract. The suspension period will be added to the original policy validity.
Other measures proposed by ASF
ASF also proposed other measures:
- Electronic monitoring of RCA validity through the network of traffic surveillance cameras. This involves an electronic surveillance of the RCA insurance status, using traffic surveillance cameras.
- The possibility of reducing the value of the premium by introducing the deductible payable only in case of damage. It is proposed to introduce a franchise system that allows the RCA insurance premium to be reduced only in the event of a claim.
- The damage certificate, similar to the inquiry process existing in the banking system. It is proposed to implement a damage certificate, similar to the query process in the banking system, through which employers can access the history of car incidents of a driver, with his consent and in compliance with GDPR rules.
- Insurance premium reduction for drivers with good traffic behavior, demonstrated by telematics devices. Only for drivers with exemplary behavior in traffic, proven by the use of telematics devices, the reduction of the insurance premium is proposed.