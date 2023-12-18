Big disappointment for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

#Big #disappointment #Super #Mario #Bros #Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the animation hit of the year, but that does not automatically mean that a sequel is on the way. Voice actor Jack Black hasn’t heard anything yet.

On the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Black (who voiced Bowser for the English version of the film) says that “there has been radio silence.” The studio hasn’t even contacted him about a possible sequel yet.

Still enthusiastic

“The only chatter comes from me, and I don’t even know if I’m allowed to chatter,” Black continues. Yet he doesn’t let that diminish his enthusiasm. “I’m completely ready to get back to work.”

Earlier this year, Black already suggested a possible villain for a sequel, namely the evil Wario. And he even had a perfect voice actor in mind: Pedro Pascal.

Even more projects

Perhaps the sequel is over The Super Mario Bros. Movie put on the back burner, because Nintendo wants to bring a whole range of other franchises to the silver screen. There are already rumors about a film adaptation The Legend of Zelda.