Big names at the first sustainable edition of Oerrock

January 6, 2024

URETERP – The organization of the Ureterps festival Oerrock has again managed to attract big names for the 23rd edition. Anouk, Racoon, Guus Meeuwis, Typhoon and Snollebollekes, among others, will be on stage this year. Not only the acts are striking, but also the fact that this year the festival is being organized completely sustainably.

Despite

Chairman Sietze Boonstra is proud of this line up: “I don’t think that many people in the Netherlands are aware of what is going on here. And that for a small price, an entrance ticket and a glass of beer are still available with us payment.” The tickets for Oerrock go on sale via the website on Saturday at 12.00.

More sponsorship money

The budget for the 2024 edition of Oerrock has been increased. A sponsorship committee was set up last year and it is already paying off. Thanks to many new sponsors, sponsorship income for this year is a lot higher.

Durable

In addition, the organization will receive a subsidy of €25,000 from the municipality of Opsterland to make the festival sustainable. The organization itself has also released €100,000 from its reserves for this purpose. This means that diesel generators no longer need to be used. From now on, the power will come from the adjacent solar park.

Batteries are rented for the evenings to use the energy stored during the day. For this purpose, a transformer house will be built at the festival site. The waste will also be separated to enable its reuse.

Kids festival

New this year is also the special kids festival on Friday. With performances by Kraantje Pappie, Monique Smit and DJ Taco. There are also various activities and the children receive a present to take home.

Tribute evening

As always, Saturday is the evening with the tribute bands. With guests from America, Germany, England, Italy and Portugal. The Dutch participants are all known for their participation in the TV program, The Tribute: Battle of the Bands.

Complete line up

On Thursday there will be performances by: Anouk, Guus Meeuwis, Racoon, Typhoon, Kraantje Pappie, Snollebollekes, John Coffey, Douwe Bob, Thijs Boontjes, Pene Corrida, Prins S and the goat, Sera, the winner of the Play-offs and DJ Fireking.

On Friday it is the turn of: Acda and De Munnik, Antoon, Miss Montreal, Van Dik Hout, Vandenberg, Bökkers, Blazuh, Vangrail and DJ Fireking

And on Saturday there will be performances by the tribute bands Coldplay, Jimi Hendrix, U2, CCR, Ed Sheeran, Bee Gees, Toto and The Killers.

