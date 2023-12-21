BIG SHOCK IN DOLMABAHÇE! (SUMMARY) Beşiktaş – Alanyaspor match result: 1-3 – Beşiktaş (BJK) News

#BIG #SHOCK #DOLMABAHÇE #SUMMARY #Beşiktaş #Alanyaspor #match #result #Beşiktaş #BJK #News

Beşiktaş, managed by Rıza Çalımbay, hosted Alanyaspor, managed by Fatih Tekke, in the 17th week of the Super League. The Black-Whites wanted to win this match and create a winning streak. Alanyaspor, on the other hand, was aiming to pass the critical corner without any losses by getting 3 points from this difficult away game.

Big mistake from Amartey

Fatih Tekke’s plans came true. Omar Colley shook the net in the 9th minute, and Yusuf Özdemir scored the net thanks to Daniel Amartey’s mistake in the 38th minute. The first half ended 1-1, the teams went to the locker room tied. There were no goals in the second half for a long time. Janvier shook the net in the 80th minute, Carlos Eduardo took the stage in the 90th minute and determined the score of the match 3-1.

STAR PLAYER WAS BOOED!

played 3 matches

Having drawn 1-1 with Ankaragücü and losing 3-1 to Fenerbahçe, the Black Eagles’ winless streak extended to 3 matches, leaving the Black-Whites with 26 points. Alanya, on the other hand, increased its unbeaten streak to 3 matches after the draw with Konya and the victory against İstanbulspor and made its points 17.

LIVE EXPLANATION

1‘ The referee of the match, Ümit Öztürk, blew the first whistle and the match started.

GOL!

9‘ A free kick was taken in Beşiktaş, Colley caught the ball bouncing off the defense and caught goalkeeper Ertuğrul in the face-to-face position. Although referee Ümit Öztürk detected a foul before the position, he awarded the goal after watching the position in VAR. Beşiktaş is ahead 1-0.

14‘ Leroy Fer took a hard shot from above the penalty area arc, but the ball went out of the way.

31‘ Balkovec tried his luck from distance but could not find the frame.

35‘ Muleka thought about the far post from the right diagonal of the penalty area, but the ball is out.

GOL!

38‘ Oğuz Aydın turned the ball in from the right wing, Amartey made a mistake while trying to control it, Yusuf Özdemir intervened and shook the net. The score is now 1-1.

The first half has ended.

46‘The second half has started.

53‘ On the ball that the defense could not clear, young player Demir Ege Tıknaz tried his luck from behind the arc, but was narrowly out.

OUTSIDE BY A NUMBER!

70‘ Semih went down to the line from the right diagonal and turned the ball towards the penalty point, Amir Hadziahmetovic shot it, the ball hit the defense and went to the corner right next to the post.

80‘ Masuaku directly touched the goal from the free kick, goalkeeper Ertuğrul does not allow the goal.

GOL!

87‘ In the Alanyaspor counter, Oğuz and Janvier made a great cross, Oğuz saw Janvier at the penalty spot again and the successful player shook the net. Akdeniz team is ahead 2-1 in Dolmabahçe.

ONE MORE GOAL!

90‘ Mert Günok lost the ball under Janvier’s pressure, Carlos Eduardo hit the empty goal perfectly from distance and increased the difference to 2!

The fight is over.

TOP 11’S

Besiktas: Mert, Onur, Amartey, Colley, Masuaku, Amir, Salih, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Semih, Muleka, Cenk.

Alanyaspor: Ertuğrul, Lima, Aliti, Yusuf, Efecan, Novais, Oğuz, Sisto, Cordova, Richard, Augusto